Hong Kong: Apple Daily chiefs denied bail under security law

Two executives of Hong Kong-based tabloid Apple Daily were denied bail on Saturday. They were charged under a national security law amid international condemnation of China's crackdown on press freedom in Hong Kong.

Chief editor Ryan Law, 47, and Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, 59, were brought to the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for their first hearing in an unmarked white van early Saturday.

They face charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

Newspaper offices raided

Law and Cheung were arrested with three other Apple Daily executives after more than 500 police officers raided the publication's newsroom on Thursday. Computers, hard drives and notepads were seized. Authorities also froze the newspaper's assets worth $2.3 million (€1.94 million).

While Law and Cheung were charged on Friday, the three other executives — Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai — were released on bail pending further investigation.

Singled out over protest support

Apple Daily, under its jailed owner Jimmy Lai, has been critical of China's increased hold over Hong Kong. The newspaper has also been explicit in its support of the semi-autonomous region's pro-democracy movement, which has put it at odds with Beijing.

But this is the first time that articles published by a Hong Kong media outlet have triggered the contentious security law that was imposed by China last year.

Ahead of the hearing, crowds had gathered outside the court to express their support for the publication. Several people held yellow umbrellas or wore Apple Daily T-shirts that read: "No fear, fight on."

Law and Cheung will next appear in court on August 13.

see/mm (Reuters, AFP, AP)