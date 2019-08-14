Hong Kong: Angela Merkel calls for peaceful solution to unrest

The German chancellor is seeking an end to the unrest in Hong Kong through amicable talks. She says the constitution, protecting residents' freedoms, must be at the heart of any dialogue.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pleaded for a peaceful solution to the increasing unrest in Hong Kong as the threat of Chinese force against protesters loomed large.
Echoing sentiments from the EU, Merkel told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that "everything must be done to prevent violence and to find possibilities for a solution within the framework of dialogue."
As a former British crown colony, Hong Kong's Basic Law of 1997 guarantees civil rights under a Western-style framework. This enables locals to have a greater measure of freedoms than those in mainland China, under the so-called "one country, two systems" principle. Merkel said talks should occur with this legislation at the forefront.
The German chancellor said residents' rights, including freedom of opinion, "have a long tradition" in Hong Kong.
China's military threat
Merkel's comments came in the wake of satellite images showing what appeared to be armored personnel carriers and other vehicles belonging to the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, a heavily armed paramilitary unit, parked in the southern city of Shenzhen.
The pictures show more than 500 armored vehicles situated within the grounds of the soccer stadium at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, just across the bay from Hong Kong.
This satellite image appears to show military vehicles in Shenzhen, China. The vehicles seem to be parked by the football pitch, within the soccer stadium, just across the harbor from the Yuen Long District of Hong Kong
The United States reacted to the images, expressing concern about the armed movements and urged Beijing to honor the territory's autonomy.
"The United States is deeply concerned by reports of Chinese paramilitary movement along the Hong Kong border," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.
"The United States strongly urges Beijing to adhere to its commitments in the Sino-British Joint Declaration to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy."
Fears of a Tiananmen Square repeat
Meanwhile, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called on world leaders to prevent a "new Tiananmen Square massacre."
Wong told DW: "I hope world leaders, politicians around the world — no matter the prime minister or the president — they should speak out and pay attention to the chaos generated by [Hong Kong Chief Executive] Carrie Lam and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping in Hong Kong."
Referring to violent clashes between activists and police at Hong Kong airport, Wong told DW News anchor, Sumi Somaskanda, that anti-government demonstrators have felt increasingly threatened by law enforcement aggression. "We strongly experienced that life threatening weapons were used by police, when police fired more than 2000 tear gas in the past two months and arrested 700 activists, including one young lady [with] permanent blindness because of fire by bullets of riot police," he said.
jsi/aw (dpa, AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The message of the mass protests in Hong Kong is clear: China's interference is not welcome. But city leaders aren't listening. The basic principle of "one country, two systems" is in jeopardy, says Dang Yuan. (16.06.2019)
As Hong Kong celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, it can boast of its freedom of assembly and an independent press. But many residents are dissatisfied with a lack of democratic freedom. (01.07.2017)
Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests. (13.08.2019)
Hong Kong airport has reopened after being shut down by two days of violent clashes between police and protesters. Airport authorities said they had obtained a judicial order to stop further protests. (14.08.2019)
Speaking to DW, activist Joshua Wong said the city's Chief Executive Lam must step down following orders to shoot at people protesting the extradition law. Lam's attitude is also symptomatic of China's interference. (18.06.2019)
Protesters in Hong Kong seem undeterred by China's thinly veiled threat of sending in the armed forces. But Beijing would pay a steep price if it were to send in troops, says DW's Mathias Bölinger. (13.08.2019)
An extradition bill has sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Carrie Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones. (31.07.2019)
The people of semiautonomous Hong Kong are right to be concerned about China's government. The FAZ journalist Peter Sturm explores the mainland's potential military threat to the territory in this guest commentary. (27.07.2019)
A vigil commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown has attracted thousands of activists and residents. Organizers say the annual vigil is important to "preserve the memory" of the massacre. (04.06.2019)
Protesters should "say no to chaos," city leader Carrie Lam said in her first media appearance in days. Police said they had made a record 82 arrests after demonstrations held as part of a general strike turned violent. (05.08.2019)