Hong Kong: Angela Merkel calls for peaceful solution to unrest

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pleaded for a peaceful solution to the increasing unrest in Hong Kong as the threat of Chinese force against protesters loomed large.

Echoing sentiments from the EU, Merkel told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that "everything must be done to prevent violence and to find possibilities for a solution within the framework of dialogue."

As a former British crown colony, Hong Kong's Basic Law of 1997 guarantees civil rights under a Western-style framework. This enables locals to have a greater measure of freedoms than those in mainland China, under the so-called "one country, two systems" principle. Merkel said talks should occur with this legislation at the forefront.

The German chancellor said residents' rights, including freedom of opinion, "have a long tradition" in Hong Kong.

Fears of a Tiananmen Square repeat

Meanwhile, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called on world leaders to prevent a "new Tiananmen Square massacre."

Wong told DW: "I hope world leaders, politicians around the world — no matter the prime minister or the president — they should speak out and pay attention to the chaos generated by [Hong Kong Chief Executive] Carrie Lam and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping in Hong Kong."

Watch video 04:16 Share Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Nt7d Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward'

Referring to violent clashes between activists and police at Hong Kong airport, Wong told DW News anchor, Sumi Somaskanda, that anti-government demonstrators have felt increasingly threatened by law enforcement aggression. "We strongly experienced that life threatening weapons were used by police, when police fired more than 2000 tear gas in the past two months and arrested 700 activists, including one young lady [with] permanent blindness because of fire by bullets of riot police," he said.

jsi/aw (dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.