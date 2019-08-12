Hong Kong airport resumes flights after protest shutdown

Operations at Hong Kong airport partially resumed early Tuesday, a day after flights at one of the world's busiest transport hubs were canceled due to pro-democracy protesters.

The Hong Kong airport website showed some flights had departed and landed, while dozens of others remained canceled or delayed.

Several thousand black-clad protesters staged a five-day peaceful demonstration at the airport that disrupted operations on Monday. By Tuesday morning, most of the protesters had cleared out, and posters and signs against China and the Hong Kong government had been taken down.

But graffiti — some reading "an eye for an eye," in reference to a protester who was shot in the face by police with a bean-bag round at a separate protest and reportedly lost sight in one eye — had not yet been cleared.

Protesters held a sit-in rally on Monday, shutting down operations at the airport

Protest organizers have said they plan to continue demonstrations at the airport later in the day to highlight to the international community the erosion of democracy and the encroachment of the long arm of mainland China into the affairs of the autonomous city state.

Adding to protesters' complaints, Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific warned its staff on Monday that supporting "illegal protests" could result in being fired from the company.

Cathay's announcement follows new rules imposed by Beijing banning airline staff members who have been involved in the Hong Kong protests from flying to or over the mainland.

Fear of violent escalation

Hong Kong has seen nearly 10 weeks of sometimes violent protests against a now suspended extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be tried in China.

The protests against the extradition law have since morphed into a broader movement against the Hong Kong government, police brutality and the encroachment of Beijing on the city's autonomy.

The protests represent the most serious political crisis in Hong Kong since it was returned from Britain to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that preserved special rights for the city state. The demonstrations have posed a challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, raising fears of direct intervention by Beijing.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Those concerns were heightened Monday after China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement saying the protests were "beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism" and constituted an "existential threat" to the population.

"One must take resolute action toward this violent criminality, showing no leniency or mercy," the statement read.

Some Hong Kong legal experts have warned that the description of protesters as "terrorists" may signal China's intention to make use of sweeping anti-terror laws. The People's Armed Police have also assembled in the neighboring city of Shenzhen for exercises.

The United States, Canada and European Union have called on all sides to show restraint and avoid violence that could escalate the situation in one of the world's main business hubs.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

