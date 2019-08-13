 Hong Kong airport reopens after violent protests | News | DW | 14.08.2019

News

Hong Kong airport reopens after violent protests

Hong Kong airport has reopened after being shut down by two days of violent clashes between police and protesters. Airport authorities said they had obtained a judicial order to stop further protests.

A passenger at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong International Airport resumed operations on Wednesday morning after clashes between pro-democracy protestersand riot police shut down the Asian travel hub for two days.

Hundreds of flights were reported rescheduled and check-in counters were opened to hundreds of travelers who had waited overnight for their flights

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong issued a statement Wednesday that it had obtained an injunction "to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use" of the airport.

The latest wave of Hong Kong protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

Blockages and clashes

Scuffles broke out Tuesday evening between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters near one of the airport entrances and used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Hundreds of flights had been canceled or suspended at the airport on Monday and Tuesday after protesters  staged a multi-day sit-in in the main hall of the airport, using luggage trolleys to stop passengers from passing through security gates.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations.

Watch video 02:29

Police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport

wmr,rs/se  (Reuters, dpa)

