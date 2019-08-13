Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Hong Kong International Airport resumed partial operations on Wednesday morning after clashes between pro-democracy protestersand riot police shut down the Asian travel hub for two days.

Hundreds of flights were reported rescheduled and check-in counters were opened to hundreds of travelers who had waited overnight for their flights.

According to the South China Morning Post, there were around 50 protesters who had spent the night at the airport and remained in the terminal Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators paralyzed the transport hub for two days

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong issued a statement Wednesday saying that it had obtained an injunction "to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use" of the airport. The statement also said that protests and demonstrations were banned in all areas of the airport, except for those permitted by authorities.

Hong Kong has been reeling under protests that began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China. But the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

Blockages and clashes

Scuffles broke out Tuesday evening between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters near one of the airport entrances and used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Hundreds of flights had been canceled or suspended at the airport on Monday and Tuesday after protesters staged a multi-day sit-in in the main hall of the airport, using luggage trolleys to stop passengers from passing through security gates.

Some travelers were blocked from exiting the airport after their flights had been cancelled by a wall of protesters.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations.

