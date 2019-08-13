 Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests | News | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Hong Kong airport has reopened after being shut down by two days of violent clashes between police and protesters. Airport authorities said they had obtained a judicial order to stop further protests.

Passengers at Hong Kong airport, August 14 (AFP/P. Fong)

Hong Kong International Airport resumed partial operations on Wednesday morning after clashes between pro-democracy protesters and riot police shut down the Asian travel hub for two days.

Hundreds of flights were reported rescheduled and check-in counters were opened to hundreds of travelers who had waited overnight for their flights.

According to the South China Morning Post, there were around 50 protesters who had spent the night at the airport and remained in the terminal Wednesday morning.

Protesters use trolleys to stop passengers entering security gates on August 13

Demonstrators paralyzed the transport hub for two days

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong issued a statement Wednesday saying that it had obtained an interim injunction "to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use" of the airport. The statement also said that protests and demonstrations were banned in any area of the airport not permitted by authorities. 

Hong Kong has been reeling under protests that began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China. But the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

Read more: Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly

Watch video 02:29

Police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport

Blockages and clashes

Scuffles broke out Tuesday evening between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters near one of the airport entrances and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. 

Violent scenes of crowds fighting with police and attacking bystanders drew condemnation from police. Protesters have said the police are using excessive force, such as firing rubber bullets and tear gas. 

Read more: US and China row over 'dangerous' Hong Kong reports on diplomat

Hundreds of flights had been canceled or suspended on Monday and Tuesday after protesters staged a sit-in in the main hall of the airport, using luggage trolleys to stop passengers from passing through security gates.

Some travelers were blocked by protesters and kept from exiting the airport after their flights had been cancelled.

Long-term consequences? 

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations.

Tourism agencies in Hong Kong have also reported a drop in bookings and the city's authorities earlier this week warned of economic consequences if the demonstrations continue. 

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement: A timeline

On Tuesday, the UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, urged Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and said their would need to be "prompt investigations into the use of force by law enforcement." 

Hong Kong's embattled chief executive, Carrie Lam, gave an emotional press conference Tuesday morning, asking for the violence to stop. 

"Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home, do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss?" Lam said.

  • Hong Kong Disneyland

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Disneyland footfall drops

    The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

  • People watch as a Cathay Pacific passenger plane prepares to land at Hong Kong's international airport

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Turbulence at Cathay Pacific

    Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

  • Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Hotel business hit

    Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

  • A Cartier showroom in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Luxury shoppers stay away

    The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

  • Riot police chase protesters through a shopping mall as they clash with protesters after taking part in a pro-democracy march on July 14, 2019 in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Retail sales fall

    Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

  • Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    'Difficult economic environment'

    Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

wmr/se  (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests. (13.08.2019)  

Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly

Protesters in Hong Kong seem undeterred by China's thinly veiled threat of sending in the armed forces. But Beijing would pay a steep price if it were to send in troops, says DW's Mathias Bölinger. (13.08.2019)  

US and China row over 'dangerous' Hong Kong reports on diplomat

The US has slammed Chinese-backed media in Hong Kong for their reports on a US envoy who met pro-democracy activists. China is trying to frame mass protests in Hong Kong as being fueled by the West. (10.08.2019)  

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement: A timeline

An extradition bill has sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Carrie Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones. (31.07.2019)  

Hong Kong police to mark protesters with colored dye

Police in Hong Kong say they will spray protesters for identification purposes. China's official news agency has warned that Beijing will not let the situation in the former British colony continue. (04.08.2019)  

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

Global companies, including Walt Disney and Marriot, are feeling the heat of the protests. Hong Kong officials are warning of more pains ahead as the financial hub reels from its worst political crisis in decades. (12.08.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport  

Related content

Hongkong Internationaler Flughafen Proteste

Hong Kong airport cancels flights as protests continue 13.08.2019

Officials have canceled flights at Hong Kong's airport. The territory's leader says demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."

Police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport 13.08.2019

Thousands of protesters returned to the airport for a second day in a row, causing all departure flights to be cancelled. Hong Kong's chief executive warned protesters that the city is on what she called "a path of no return."

China, Hong Kong - Unruhe

Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport 13.08.2019

Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Advertisement