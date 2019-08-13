Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Hong Kong International Airport resumed partial operations on Wednesday morning after clashes between pro-democracy protesters and riot police shut down the Asian travel hub for two days.

Hundreds of flights were reported rescheduled and check-in counters were opened to hundreds of travelers who had waited overnight for their flights.

According to the South China Morning Post, there were around 50 protesters who had spent the night at the airport and remained in the terminal Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators paralyzed the transport hub for two days

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong issued a statement Wednesday saying that it had obtained an interim injunction "to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use" of the airport. The statement also said that protests and demonstrations were banned in any area of the airport not permitted by authorities.

Hong Kong has been reeling under protests that began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China. But the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

Blockages and clashes

Scuffles broke out Tuesday evening between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters near one of the airport entrances and used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Violent scenes of crowds fighting with police and attacking bystanders drew condemnation from police. Protesters have said the police are using excessive force, such as firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Hundreds of flights had been canceled or suspended on Monday and Tuesday after protesters staged a sit-in in the main hall of the airport, using luggage trolleys to stop passengers from passing through security gates.

Some travelers were blocked by protesters and kept from exiting the airport after their flights had been cancelled.

Long-term consequences?

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations.

Tourism agencies in Hong Kong have also reported a drop in bookings and the city's authorities earlier this week warned of economic consequences if the demonstrations continue.

On Tuesday, the UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, urged Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and said their would need to be "prompt investigations into the use of force by law enforcement."

Hong Kong's embattled chief executive, Carrie Lam, gave an emotional press conference Tuesday morning, asking for the violence to stop.

"Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home, do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss?" Lam said.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



wmr/se (Reuters, dpa, AFP)