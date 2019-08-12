Hong Kong airport cancels flights as protests continue

Officials have canceled flights at Hong Kong's airport. The territory's leader says demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."
Just hours after travel to and from Hong Kong resumed on Tuesday, a new round of protests succeeded in shutting down the territory's main airport all over again.
"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled," a statement on the airport website read. "All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible."
Speaking at a press conference earlier Tuesday, the semiautonomous territory's leader, Carrie Lam, said demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."
Read more: A timeline of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement
"Hong Kong, as an open, free, very tolerant, economically stable city, will see severe wounds," Lam said.
'Smashed to pieces?'
Protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but they have grown into wider calls for democracy. Demonstrators say they want to fight the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that, on paper, had enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997. They have also documented excessive force by police, who have attempted to put down demonstrations with tear gas and bean bag pellets fired at close range.
At Tuesday's press conference, Lam did not address protesters' demands for an independent inquiry. "I ask everybody to put aside our differences and calm down, take a minute to look at our city, our home," Lam said. "Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?"
Lam has come under increasing fire from protesters, who demand her resignation, as well as the press, who repeatedly interrupted her on Tuesday. She dodged a question about whether she had the power to end the standoff by granting one of the key demands of the protesters: to fully withdraw the now-suspended bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.
Defending officers, Lam said police were bound by "rigid and stringent guidelines on the appropriate use of force" and faced "extremely difficult circumstances."
The United States, Canada and European Union have called on all sides to show restraint and avoid violence that could escalate the situation in one of the world's main business hubs. In addition to weak data from India and Singapore, protests have fed investor anxiety. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell dropped by about 2%. Regional benchmarks —Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney — retreated.
mkg, cw/rg (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)
