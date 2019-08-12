 Hong Kong airport cancels flights after protests resume | News | DW | 13.08.2019

News

Hong Kong airport cancels flights after protests resume

Officials have canceled flights at Hong Kong's airport. The UN's human rights chief called for an investigation into whether police in Hong Kong had violated international norms when using force to put down protests.

Hong Kong Protests (AFP/P. Fong)

As new protests began, flights were again canceled at Hong Kong's airport just hours after travel to and from the territory resumed on Tuesday.

The semiautonomous territory's leader, Carrie Lam, said demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."

Read more: A timeline of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement

"Hong Kong, as an open, free, very tolerant, economically stable city will see severe wounds," Lam said.

Hong Kong Protests against China: Carrie Lam (Reuters/T. Peter)

Lam defended officers and said protests threatened the drag the city into the "abyss"

Protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but they have grown into wider calls for democracy. Demonstrators say they want to fight the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that, on paper, had enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997. They have also documented excessive force by police, who have attempted to put down demonstrations with tear gas and bean bag pellets fired at close range.

Watch video 05:39

Ai Weiwei speaks out on Hong Kong protests

Lam did not address protesters' demands for an independent inquiry. "I ask everybody to put aside our differences and calm down, take a minute to look at our city, our home," Lam said. "Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?"

The territory's chief executive, whose resignation is one of the protesters' central demands, faced questioning from reporters, who repeatedly interrupted her as she defended the conduct of police, who met demonstrations with increasing violence over the weekend. And she dodged a question about whether she had the power to end the standoff by granting one of the key demands of the protesters: to fully withdraw the now-suspended bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Protesters at a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Thian)

Protesters held a sit-in rally on Monday, shutting down operations at the airport

Flights resume — so do protests

Flights have resumed at Hong Kong's airport after Monday's shutdown. Officials closed the hub following a peaceful  sit-in by several thousand black-clad protesters that disrupted operations.

Hours after the airport reopened, protests resumed, as well.  

On Tuesday, doctors in Hong Kong staged a protest against the police violence used to put down demonstrations for democracy.

Hong Kong Protest (Reuters/T. Peter)

Doctors and nurses across Hong Kong protested police violence against demonstrators

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for an independent investigation into whether police in Hong Kong had violated international norms when using force to put down protests. On Tuesday, Bachelet, the former president of Chile, said there was "credible evidence" that police had used banned practices when firing tear gas at demonstrators.

Defending officers, Lam said police were bound by "rigid and stringent guidelines on the appropriate use of force" and faced "extremely difficult circumstances."

Watch video 01:42

Hong Kong airport closes due to protest

The United States, Canada and European Union have called on all sides to show restraint and avoid violence that could escalate the situation in one of the world's main business hubs. In addition to weak data from India and Singapore, protests have fed investor anxiety. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell dropped by about 2%. Regional benchmarks —Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney — retreated.

  • Hong Kong Disneyland

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Disneyland footfall drops

    The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

  • People watch as a Cathay Pacific passenger plane prepares to land at Hong Kong's international airport

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Turbulence at Cathay Pacific

    Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

  • Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Hotel business hit

    Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

  • A Cartier showroom in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Luxury shoppers stay away

    The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

  • Riot police chase protesters through a shopping mall as they clash with protesters after taking part in a pro-democracy march on July 14, 2019 in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    Retail sales fall

    Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

  • Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan

    Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

    'Difficult economic environment'

    Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 mkg, cw/rg (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

