Hong Kong activists hold Tiananmen Square vigil on 30th anniversary

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents attended a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of a government crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Demonstrators gathered in Victoria Park near the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, holding up candles and placards. Others rallied next to a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue, a plaster sculpture of a female figure holding a torch that was displayed in Tiananmen Square in the days leading up to the crackdown.

Read more: Opinion: Why we remember Tiananmen Square

"That statue was crushed by tanks at the June 4 crackdown, the June 4 massacre. So we are rebuilding this here ... to symbolize that we are still continuing to fight for democracy, and continue on the spirit of the '89 democratic protests," said Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, which organizes the annual event.

Police estimated that 37,000 people took part in the peaceful ceremony, but organizers said the number was closer to 180,000.

On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on a student-led pro-democracy protest taking place in Tiananment Square. China has never provided a death toll for the violence, but rights groups and witnesses have estimated that hundreds and possibly thousands of people died in the massacre.

"It is very important that Hong Kong people continue to remember the June 4 tragedy, and indeed, preserve the memory. And don't let the Chinese authority try to erase the memory for the whole nation," said Richard Tsoi, another vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance.

Police officers secure Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Tight security

Authorities in mainland China installed tight security in and around Tiananmen Square on Tuesday. The tighter-than-usual security still didn't stop throngs of tourists from visiting the site earlier in the day.

In addition to the security blanket, censors at Chinese internet companies said tools to detect and block internet content related to the Tiananmen Square crackdown had reached unprecedented levels of accuracy.

Read more: China says Tiananmen crackdown was 'correct'

The anniversary is not formally marked by the government and is not spoken about openly in China.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It is governed under a "one country, two systems formula" that guarantees Hong Kong residents rights and freedoms that are not present on the mainland.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Goddess of Democracy As the sun rises at Tiananmen Square, protesters build a 33-foot Goddess of Democracy statue out of foam and papier-mache over a metal armature. In the early morning of June 4, soldiers backed by tanks and armored cars toppled the statue, which had stood directly facing the Mao portrait at the Forbidden City.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Singing Police Woman In the often tense days leading up to the Chinese government crackdown, local citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police officials. Sometimes troops would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. In this picture, a policewoman sings out loud in Tiananmen Square a few days before troops retook control of the area and crushed the democratic movement.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Struggle A woman is caught in the middle of a scuffle between pro-democracy protesters and People's Liberation Army soldiers near the Great Hall of The People on June 3, 1989, the day before one of the bloodiest military crackdowns of the 20th century. Later that night, the 38th Army would open fire on unarmed civilians overtaking the occupied Tiananmen Square.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Captured weapons Thousands of protesters surround a bus with a display of captured weapons just days prior to the crackdown. During the government's enforcement of martial law, soldiers and the public performed a delicate dance of give and take. Sometimes protesters offered gifts to soldiers and sometimes troops withdrew.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Fight for democracy In the late evening of June 3, a group of protesters cornered an armored personnel carrier at the gates of the Great Hall of The People. It had just crashed through barricades of street dividers, which the crowds had put up to stop the advance of military vehicles. At the same time, soldiers were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators a short distance away.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Burning APC On the late evening of June 3, protestors set fire to an armored personnel carrier on the Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square. The picture was the last image before photographer Jeff Widener was struck in the face by a stray protestor brick. Though he sustained a serious concussion, The Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow sparing his life.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Firing on crowds On June 4, a truck manned by People's Liberation Army troops patrol down the Chang'an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel the day after the bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy supporters. A similar truck full of soldiers had shot tourists standing in the lobby of the Beijing Hotel that day.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 'Tank Man' A lone man with shopping bags walks to the center of Beijing's Chang'an Avenue and temporarily stops the advance of Chinese tanks a day after the crackdown. Over two decades later, the fate of the man is still a mystery. The incident has come to symbolize the events at Tiananmen Square and is considered one of the most iconic images ever taken.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Dead heroes On June 5, a group of people at the Chang’an Avenue show a picture of protesters lying dead at a local morgue after having been shot by Chinese soldiers of the 38th Army during the recapture of Tiananmen Square. The troops used expanding bullets which created larger wounds. At least 300 civilians were killed, according to Amnesty International.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Sweepers The remains of a burned-out bus on Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue as two women sweep up debris following the massacre. The demonstrations led to widespread burning of buses and military vehicles, which left several soldiers dead or injured.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Guarding Mao Soldiers and a tank stand guard in front of the Forbidden City and across from the occupied Tiananmen Square a few days after the riots.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Brothers in arms Associated Press photographers Jeff Widener (left) and Liu Heung Shing pose in front of Beijing's Forbidden City in late May 1989 just days before the Chinese government's military crackdown at Tiananmen Square.



dv/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.