Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to run for local office

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Saturday announced plans to contest local elections and warned that any attempt to disqualify him would only increase support for pro-democracy protests in the territory.

His announcement came ahead of a major rally later Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella protests, where he first shot to fame as a youth leader.

"I will join the protest assembly tonight, during this weekend and also during October 1," Wong told reporters. "It's time to let Emperor Xi [Chinese President Xi Jinping] be aware that now is our battle.... We stand in solidarity, we stand as one," Wong said.

Wong said the vote is crucial to send a message to Beijing that the people are more determined than ever to win the battle for more rights. "The battle ahead is the battle for our home and our homeland."

Wong, 22, is currently on bail after being charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly outside police headquarters on June 21.

Hong Kong has been rocked by mass demonstrations over the past couple of months. The unrest was triggered by proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed Hong Kongers on trial to be extradited to places including mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Busy protest season

The protests, which forced the Hong Kong government to withdraw the bill, have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms in the Chinese special administrative region.

The anti-government protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

In more than three months of unrest, the protesters have attacked the legislature and Beijing's main Liaison Office, occupied the airport, thrown petrol bombs at police, vandalized metro stations and set street fires.

Protests are also expected in Hong Kong on Sunday to mark Global Anti-Totalitarianism Day, with solidarity events planned in cities across the world, including Paris, Berlin, Taipei, New York, Kyiv and London.

But the biggest protests are likely to be on October 1, marking the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Protesters plan a major march downtown, sparking fears of a bloody showdown that could embarrass China's ruling Communist Party as it marks its 70th year in power with grand festivities in Beijing. Pro-Beijing groups have also vowed to come out, adding to the tension.

Hong Kong's government has toned down National Day celebrations, canceling an annual firework display and moving a reception indoor.

sri/rc (AP, Reuters)

