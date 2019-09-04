 Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for ′bail breach′ | News | DW | 08.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for 'bail breach'

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong have been detained for "breaching bail conditions," a week after he was released by Hong Kong police. Protesters have once again taken to the streets, demanding democratic freedoms.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong

Joshua Wong, a 22-year-old pro-democracy campaigner, announced on Sunday that he was detained by airport officials for violating bail terms.

"I believe the ridiculous circumstance I'm facing now is the direct consequence of the political prosecution and arrest [in Hong Kong]," Wong said in a Tweet on Sunday.

Wong was granted bail on August 30 after police arrested several activists.

Hong Kong police charged Wong with unlawfully organizing a public meeting outside police headquarters in June. The case has been adjourned until November 8.

Wong served two months in jail earlier this year over his role in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests against a Beijing initiative to screen candidates for the city's top executive.

More to follow…

DW recommends

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong released on bail after arrest

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was released hours after police "forcefully" pushed him into a car. It has emerged that Beijing rejected the Hong Kong government's plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill. (30.08.2019)  

Related content

Hongkong Regierungschefin Carrie Lam

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill 04.09.2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has caved into pressure from protesters by withdrawing the bill. Speaking in a video statement Lam cited the need to "allay public concerns."

Hong Kong Erneut Zusammenstöße zwischen Polizei und Demonstranten

Hong Kong — Extradition bill withdrawal fails to pacify protesters 06.09.2019

Mass protests in Hong Kong have forced Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw a controversial extradition bill, but pro-democracy activists say they'll continue their demonstrations. William Yang reports from Hong Kong.

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong protesters ask Angela Merkel for support 04.09.2019

Activist Joshua Wong urged the German Chancellor to use her trip to China to speak on behalf of pro-democracy protesters. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lam is expected to withdraw the controversial extradition bill.

Advertisement