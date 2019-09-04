Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for 'bail breach'

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong have been detained for "breaching bail conditions," a week after he was released by Hong Kong police. Protesters have once again taken to the streets, demanding democratic freedoms.
Joshua Wong, a 22-year-old pro-democracy campaigner, announced on Sunday that he was detained by airport officials for violating bail terms.
"I believe the ridiculous circumstance I'm facing now is the direct consequence of the political prosecution and arrest [in Hong Kong]," Wong said in a Tweet on Sunday.
Wong was granted bail on August 30 after police arrested several activists.
Hong Kong police charged Wong with unlawfully organizing a public meeting outside police headquarters in June. The case has been adjourned until November 8.
Wong served two months in jail earlier this year over his role in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests against a Beijing initiative to screen candidates for the city's top executive.
