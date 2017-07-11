Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and two others jailed for role in pro-democracy protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was handed a 13-and-half-month jail sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to inciting an "illegal assembly" during last year's protests.

Wong, along with activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, was taken into custody last Monday and has been in solitary confinement since, according to his social media posts. Chow and Lam were handed sentences of 10 months and seven months in jail, respectively.

Read more: Hong Kong: Joshua Wong remains defiant in face of potential five years in prison

"Though I've been in prison three times, solitary confinement is far beyond my expectation. It's indeed hard to endure, but as many #hkprotesters face lawsuits/imprisonment like me, I hope you continue letting them know they are not alone," he tweeted.

Wong, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of "inciting to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" and "organizing an unauthorized assembly," in relation to a protest outside police headquarters in Wan Chai in June last year.

The third charge of taking part in an unauthorized assembly was dropped due to lack of evidence, according to Wong's spokesman Isaac Chen.

Read more: Hong Kong's democracy movement in dire straits as Beijing tightens grip

A history of organizing

Wong, Chow and Lam, 26, joined Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement when they were in their teens. All three organized large rallies in 2012 against plans to make Hong Kong's education system more "patriotic" and played large roles two years later in the "Umbrella Movement" — a 79-day peaceful occupation by a student-led movement for universal suffrage.

In June 2019, protesters took to the streets en masse to demonstrate against a law to allow extraditions to mainland China. Millions took to the streets in a largely leaderless movement, which saw riot police fire rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets, and beat protesters with batons.

Read more: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to restore order amid political 'chaos'

Amid the protests, activists like Wong, Chow and Lam have used their celebrity status to campaign for international sanctions against Beijing and support last year's protests.

Earlier this summer, China imposed a sweeping, and controversial, security law to outlaw "separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference" — part of an effort to quell the protests. Chow is being investigated under the security law for allegedly "conspiring with foreign forces" by pushing for sanctions.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested over the last 18 months, and most of Hong Kong's leading activists and opposition figures face prosecution.

Watch video 26:05 Share Hong Kong - is the pro-democracy movement defeated? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lWSa Conflict Zone special: Hong Kong - is the pro-democracy movement defeated?

lc/sms (dpa, AFP)