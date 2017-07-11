Hong Kong activist detained over Tiananmen anniversary vigil — reports

Chow Hang Tung was reportedly arrested for organizing and promoting what police say was unauthorized assembly. Authorities had banned the annual vigil to commemorate the victims of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Chow Hang Tung is the vice-chairwoman of a group that organizes vigils to the victims of China's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
Hong Kong police arrested lawyer and activist Chow Hang Tung on Friday morning, local media reported.
According to the reports and statements from fellow activists, Chow was arrested outside her office over an annual vigil to commemorate the victims of China's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Police said she was arrested under section 17A of the Public Order Ordinance, which involves promoting unlawful assemblies, reported news agency AFP.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
adi/rs (AFP, Reuters, AP)