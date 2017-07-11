Hong Kong: 47 dissidents charged with 'subversion'

Hong Kong police charged a group of 47 prominent dissidents with "conspiracy to commit subversion" on Sunday.

It is the single largest use yet of Beijing's controversial, sweeping national security lawagainst the city's democracy movement.

The 47 charged were among 53 pro-democracy activists arrested by police in January. Those detained in the crackdown had links to an unofficial primary election organized by pro-democracy parties ahead of local legislative polls.

The National Security office had ordered those arrested in January to report to local police stations in Hong Kong at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

They will appear in court on Monday morning, the Hong Kong police said in a statement.

Hong Kong's National Security Law

Beijing imposed the legislation in June 2020 after swathes of the population hit the streets in 2019 in huge and sometimes violent democracy protests.

It criminalizes acts deemed to be subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Those charged are routinely denied bail until trial and face up to life in prison if convicted.

The new law has drawn international condemnation for jeopardizing Hong Kong's civil liberties enshrined under the "one country, two systems" framework, including freedom of speech and assembly.

kmm/nm (Reuters, AFP)