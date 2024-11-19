Hong Kong: 45 activists jailed in national security case

Dozens of prominent activists have been given prison sentences of up to 10 years as part of a sweeping law imposed by China that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to jail terms of up

to 10 years in a landmark national security trial that has drawn international condemnation.

Legal scholar Benny Tai. considered the mastermind behind the plan, was given the longest sentence.

This was Hong Kong’s biggest national security case under a sweeping law imposed by Beijingthat crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The activists were prosecuted in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election under the 2020 national security law.

They were accused of attempting to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and force the city’s leader to resign. They either pleaded guilty or found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion by three government-approved judges.

Australia "gravely concernved"

Australia said it was "gravely concerned" by the sentencing of the pro-democracy activists under the restrictive national security law, including Australian citizen Gordon Ng.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia has "strong objections" regarding the "continuing broad application of national security legislation."

