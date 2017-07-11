Hong Kong: 4 opposition lawmakers disqualified after new law

Hong Kong's city executive earlier disqualified four lawmakers on Tuesday without recourse to the courts.

It came immediately after Beijing passed a new bill that allows the government to expel legislators without going through the court system.

Lawmakers can be expelled if they are considered to pose a risk to national security, if they seek the city's independence or seek foreign interference.

The law was passed at the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which convened on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nineteen opposition lawmakers in the 70-seat city legislature had threatened to resign en masse if any of them were disqualified from the Legislative Council, or Legco.

Those fired were the pro-democracy lawmakers Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung. The city government said they had endangered national security, without offering further details.

Dennis Kwok spoke to reporters, telling them it was an honor to be disqualified for fighting for democracy.

"In terms of legality and constitutionality, obviously from our point of view this is clearly in breach of basic law and our rights to participate in public affairs, and a failure to observe due process," Kwok said.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers already control the mini-parliament, but if the 19 opposition legislators do resign or are stood down, any semblance of democratic debate would be gone.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was expected to address reporters later.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that 19 lawmakers had resigned in response to this move. This could not be verified and has been removed from the article.

