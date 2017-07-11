Honduras: US asks for extradition of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez

The United States has asked Honduras to arrest and extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, officials in the Central American country said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said the US Embassy had requested the arrest of a Honduran politician. The ministry added the request had been sent to the Honduran Supreme Court.

While the ministry did not name the politician in question, officials speaking on condition of anonymity told the media the request was for Hernandez.

Footage of scores of police forces surrounding the former leader's house in capital city Tegucigalpa emerged on social media as well.

Police special forces stand guard outside Hernandez's residence in Tegucigalpa

Washington's request for extradition represents a major about-face by the US government, which saw Hernandez as a vital ally in the volatile Central American region during his eight years in power.

Hernadez to face unspecified charges

Hernandez faces unspecified charges, though he has been implicated in a drug trafficking case in a US federal court and accused of corruption. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The drug trafficking scandal badly hit the image of his government, with his party losing last year's federal election.

Leftist candidate Xiomara Castro replaced Hernandez as Honduras' first female president last month.

US mounts pressure on Hernandez

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hernandez was included on a list of people accused of corruption or undermining democracy in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

"The United States is advancing transparency and accountability in Central America by making public visa restrictions against Honduras' former president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, on account of corrupt actions," Blinken tweeted on February 8.

"No one is above law," Blinken added in the tweet.

Blinken said in a statement that the US had credible media reports that Hernandez had engaged in "significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns."

Hernandez's brother serves life imprisonment

The ex-president's brother, former Honduran congressman Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison by a US judge in March last year for drug trafficking.

The judge said Hernandez had accepted millions in bribes to funnel into the ruling party's coffers for elections in 2009, 2013 and 2017 to benefit his brother.

rm/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP)