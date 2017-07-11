Honduras: Ruling party concedes defeat to Xiomara Castro

The ruling National Party of Honduras on Tuesday accepted that leftist candidate Xiomara Castro had won Sunday's presidential elections.

With over half the votes counted, Castro had 53% support compared to her rightwing rival Nasry Asfura's 34%, according to the National Electoral Council.

"I congratulate her for her victory," Asfura said in a statement. "I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve that development and the desires for democracy.''

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington was "looking forward" to working with Castro.

"We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process," Blinken said.

