Honduras: Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro claims election victory

Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro of the Liberty and Refundation Party (LIBRE) claimed victory in Honduras' presidential election, after the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras published preliminary results late Sunday.

With 38% of the voting tally in, Castro is in the lead with over 53%. Candidate Nasry Asfura of the ruling conservative National Party currently has nearly 34% of the vote. Turnout was around 62%, according to the CNE.

Although the CNE urged the candidates not to declare electoral victory prematurely, the National Party published a tweet declaring itself the winner of the election minutes after the polls had closed.

In 2017, a controversial election sparked widespread protest after both sides declared victory. Now-outgoing Honduran President Orlando Hernandez of the National Party was declared the winner, despite international calls for a new vote.



Honduras' left set to take power for first time since 2009

If LIBRE holds on to its lead, it would end the conservative National Party's 12 years in power. President Hernandez has been mired in scandal having been accused by US federal prosecutors in New York of facilitating drug trafficking.

Asfura, a wealthy businessman, and mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, has tried to distance himself from Hernandez during the campaign.

In March 2021, Hernandez's brother was jailed for life in the US for importing cocaine. Prosecutors characterized the crimes as "state-sponsored drug trafficking" and alleged that the president had received "drug-derived" bribes from his brother.

Hernandez has denied the accusations and has tried to portray himself as an ally to the US in immigration and anti-narcotics operations. He has not been formally charged with any crimes.

Who is Xiomara Castro?

Castro is the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, whose government was toppled by a civilian-military alliance in 2009. If elected, she will be the first woman to take the office of president in the Central American country.

During a brief address in Tegucigalpa Sunday evening, Castro said she was ready to form a government of "reconciliation," and to strengthen direct democracy with referendums.

"There will be no more abuse of power in this country," said Castro.

Alongside the presidency, the composition of Honduras' 128-member Congress, and officials for some 300 local governments, are also being voted on.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence One of most violent countries in the world Honduras has one of the highest homicide rates in the world. In 2011-2012, there were 86 homicides per 100,000 people. That amounted to 7,172 murders a year in a country of some 9 million people. In 2018, the homicide rate fell to 40 per 100,000 people, according to government statistics. In comparison, in 2015 there were some 5,000 homicides in the EU, where the population is 500 million.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Gang-fueled violence There are as many as 40,000 gang members in Honduras. Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio-18 (members pictured here) are the two main criminal groups engaging in turf wars over drug and human trafficking, extortion and other criminal enterprises.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Pushing people out The wave of violence, gang control and erosion of state authority has pushed tens of thousands of people out of neighborhoods where funeral processions are all too common. Many families fear that their children will be recruited into gangs as early as the age of 11. Many of those who can will often try to make the dangerous and hard journey through Mexico to the United States.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Existential threat Gang-fueled violence and criminality have torn apart Honduran society and the authority of the state. According to a report by the US National Defense University, MS-13 has become a "criminal-economic-military-political power that poses an existential threat" to the state of Honduras. The group has infilrated key state institutions, including the police, military, judiciary and political system.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Police patrols In Honduras, MS-13 has been known to corrupt and infiltrate local police. The group has expanded with the aid of police forces who have reportedly targeted and cleared neighborhoods controlled by rival groups. Police and security forces sacked for corruption are said to join gangs or train gang members.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence No justice The corrupt and dysfunctional criminal system fuels more violence. Around 80 percent of homicides are not investigated and 96 percent are not adjudicated.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Fleeing north Thousands of Hondurans have tried to make the hard journey north. Many are innocent civilians seeking a better and safer life. However, US authorities say some gang members are trying to infiltrate the United States. At the same time, an influx of gang members being deported from the United States is strengthening gang numbers in Honduras as they are incorporated into structures there.



sdi/wmr (AP, Reuters)