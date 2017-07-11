Honduras: Judge green lights ex-president Hernandez’s extradition to US

A judge in Honduras on Wednesday authorized the extradition of the country’s former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States, where he faces drug-trafficking and firearms charges.

A judge "decided to accept the request for extradition presented by the Court of the Southern District of New York against ex-president of the republic Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado," the court said.

According to the court spokesperson Melvin Duarte, Hernandez addressed the court earlier in the day: "In general terms, he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly."

Hernandez left office in January after completing his second term. He was arrested mid-February on a extradition request from the United States.

Hernandez denies links to drug traffickers

According to US authorities, the right-wing former leader allegedly participated in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022.

He also faces accusations of taking millions of dollars in bribes to provide protection to drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution; as well as carrying, using, and aiding and abetting the use of weapons.

Denying any ties to drug trafficking, Hernandez maintains that drug traffickers, extradited by his government, have made statements against him to seek revenge.

Hernandez has three days to appeal the judge's decision.

