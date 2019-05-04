 Honduras: Former officials accused of laundering drug money | News | DW | 25.05.2019

News

Honduras: Former officials accused of laundering drug money

Former president Porfirio Lobo’s administration is being investigated for laundering drug money. The OAS anti-corruption mission (MACCIH) has filed injunctions against 12 people.

Porfirio Lobo Sosa (Getty Images/AFP/O. Sierra)

Honduran prosecutors and the Organization of American States (OAS) anti-graft unit on Friday brought charges against 12 individuals for laundering drug money as part of a larger probe into former president Porfirio Lobo's administration.

The OAS Mission to Support the Fight against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (MACCIH) said it filed an injunction against "12 citizens accused of being part of a scheme that allowed the laundering of money from international drug trafficking through works contracted with the Honduran State, most of which were not carried out."

Read more: Europol smashes major European crime gang

Only five of the 12 individuals were named, including ex-public works officials and Lobo's son, Fabio Porfirio Lobo.

The investigation was triggered by the testimony of Devis Leonel Rivera, a leader of the "Los Cachiros" drug cartel, who told a US court that he had given money in 2009 to Porfirio Lobo's election campaign in exchange for state contracts.

According to MACCIH, once elected Porfirio Lobo awarded 21 contracts worth 68.3 million lempiras ($2.8 million/ €2.5 million) to the front company INRIMAR created by Rivera.

"The works assigned by these contracts were mostly not done and even part of the money allocated for these contracts was not collected until years later, because the purpose of the assignment of these contracts was basically to prestige and legitimize the company INRIMAR, to be able to launder money from international drug trafficking through that company," MACCIH said.

Fabio Porfirio Lobo is serving a 24-year sentence in the US for drug trafficking.

Former president Porfirio Lobo was not listed among the 12, but is being investigated as part of a larger probe.

  • Honduras gangs (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    One of most violent countries in the world

    Honduras has one of the highest homicide rates in the world. In 2011-2012, there were 86 homicides per 100,000 people. That amounted to 7,172 murders a year in a country of some 9 million people. In 2018, the homicide rate fell to 40 per 100,000 people, according to government statistics. In comparison, in 2015 there were some 5,000 homicides in the EU, where the population is 500 million.

  • Honduras gangs (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    Gang-fueled violence

    There are as many as 40,000 gang members in Honduras. Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio-18 (members pictured here) are the two main criminal groups engaging in turf wars over drug and human trafficking, extortion and other criminal enterprises.

  • Crime in Honduras (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    Pushing people out

    The wave of violence, gang control and erosion of state authority has pushed tens of thousands of people out of neighborhoods where funeral processions are all too common. Many families fear that their children will be recruited into gangs as early as the age of 11. Many of those who can will often try to make the dangerous and hard journey through Mexico to the United States.

  • Honduras Gewalt und Bandenkriminalität (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    Existential threat

    Gang-fueled violence and criminality have torn apart Honduran society and the authority of the state. According to a report by the US National Defense University, MS-13 has become a "criminal-economic-military-political power that poses an existential threat" to the state of Honduras. The group has infilrated key state institutions, including the police, military, judiciary and political system.

  • Honduras gangs (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    Police patrols

    In Honduras, MS-13 has been known to corrupt and infiltrate local police. The group has expanded with the aid of police forces who have reportedly targeted and cleared neighborhoods controlled by rival groups. Police and security forces sacked for corruption are said to join gangs or train gang members.

  • Honduras crime (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    No justice

    The corrupt and dysfunctional criminal system fuels more violence. Around 80 percent of homicides are not investigated and 96 percent are not adjudicated.

  • Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick 2018 (Reuters/A. Latif)

    Honduras: Land of gangs and violence

    Fleeing north

    Thousands of Hondurans have tried to make the hard journey north. Many are innocent civilians seeking a better and safer life. However, US authorities say some gang members are trying to infiltrate the United States. At the same time, an influx of gang members being deported from the United States is strengthening gang numbers in Honduras as they are incorporated into structures there.


cw/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

