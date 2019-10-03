Honduran president's brother convicted in US court of drug trafficking

The brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was found guilty in a US court on Friday in a sprawling drug case in which New York prosecutors said the defendant relied on "state-sponsored drug trafficking."

Juan Antonio Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman, was convicted by a Manhattan jury on all charges of drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and lying to the US Drug Enforcement Administration. He will be sentenced at a hearing on January 17 and faces up to life in prison.

The two-week trial revealed explosive accusations that the Honduran government received bribes from drug traffickers, including imprisoned Sinaloa cartel honcho Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to fund elections in exchange for protection.

The Honduran president was not charged in the case but was labeled a co-conspirator. He has denied the allegations and after the verdict said the case was "based on testimonies of confessed murderers," in reference to imprisoned drug traffickers who cooperated with prosecutors.

Antonio Hernandez, 41, was arrested in Miami in 2018 and charged with drug trafficking and weapons violations. US prosecutors accused him of smuggling almost 200 metric tons of cocaine into the United States under the protection of his brother

"Beginning in 2010 the defendant worked on massive cocaine shipments sent to the United States on a monthly basis. The president of Honduras deployed the military to the border with Guatemala to protect the defendant's drug turf. The defendant used the National Police to murder one of his drug rivals. And the ring leader in that murder was later promoted to become the chief of the entire police force," Assistant US Attorney Emil Bove said in his closing statement.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence One of most violent countries in the world Honduras has one of the highest homicide rates in the world. In 2011-2012, there were 86 homicides per 100,000 people. That amounted to 7,172 murders a year in a country of some 9 million people. In 2018, the homicide rate fell to 40 per 100,000 people, according to government statistics. In comparison, in 2015 there were some 5,000 homicides in the EU, where the population is 500 million.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Gang-fueled violence There are as many as 40,000 gang members in Honduras. Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio-18 (members pictured here) are the two main criminal groups engaging in turf wars over drug and human trafficking, extortion and other criminal enterprises.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Pushing people out The wave of violence, gang control and erosion of state authority has pushed tens of thousands of people out of neighborhoods where funeral processions are all too common. Many families fear that their children will be recruited into gangs as early as the age of 11. Many of those who can will often try to make the dangerous and hard journey through Mexico to the United States.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Existential threat Gang-fueled violence and criminality have torn apart Honduran society and the authority of the state. According to a report by the US National Defense University, MS-13 has become a "criminal-economic-military-political power that poses an existential threat" to the state of Honduras. The group has infilrated key state institutions, including the police, military, judiciary and political system.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Police patrols In Honduras, MS-13 has been known to corrupt and infiltrate local police. The group has expanded with the aid of police forces who have reportedly targeted and cleared neighborhoods controlled by rival groups. Police and security forces sacked for corruption are said to join gangs or train gang members.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence No justice The corrupt and dysfunctional criminal system fuels more violence. Around 80 percent of homicides are not investigated and 96 percent are not adjudicated.

Honduras: Land of gangs and violence Fleeing north Thousands of Hondurans have tried to make the hard journey north. Many are innocent civilians seeking a better and safer life. However, US authorities say some gang members are trying to infiltrate the United States. At the same time, an influx of gang members being deported from the United States is strengthening gang numbers in Honduras as they are incorporated into structures there.



Turncoat witnesses

The trial featured testimony from Honduran drug traffickers in US custody, including Amilcar Alexander Ardon, a former mayor, and Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of Honduras' Cachiros gang who admitted to dozens of murders.

Ardon told the court that Antonio Hernandez promised Mexican drug El Chapo protection for his drug shipments in exchange for a $1 million (€900,000) donation to his brother's presidential campaign in 2013.

Rivera Maradiaga testified that he paid bribes to multiple officials including President Hernandez.

Defense lawyers had urged the jury to ignore the witness testimony, arguing they were career criminals seeking to reduce their sentences by cooperating with US authorities.

Migration in the background

President Hernandez was re-elected to a second term in 2017 despite a constitutional ban on re-election and allegations of fraud.

The president says he cooperates with US authorities to fight drugs and has extradited 24 traffickers.

The case highlighted the role of powerful drug cartels in the Central American country, where endemic violence and poverty has prompted migrants to flee to the United States.

Under pressure to curb migration, Honduras last month reached an agreement with the United States on how to deal with asylum seekers.

cw/sms (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.