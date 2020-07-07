Homo Sovieticus - A USSR of the Mind

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Thirty years after the collapse of the USSR, the martial rhetoric and other trappings of the "strong men" of the totalitarian era are making a comeback. Why?
The film's director Ivo Briedis and the journalist Rita Ruduša were both born in the Soviet Union. Together, they embark on a journey to explore the phenomenon of HOMO SOVIETICUS. They want to know if a totalitarian mindset can still be found in countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.
The thinker Alexander Zinoviev defined as Homo Sovieticus as a person who is, at their core, an opportunist. They do not rebel against their leadership, and want to take as little individual responsibility as possible. Did these characteristics develop specifically as a result of growing up in the Soviet Union, or can they develop in any society?
To find out, they speak with people who lived under the Soviet regime, as well as with members of the first post-Soviet generation.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 20.12.2021 – 01:15 UTC
MON 20.12.2021 – 04:15 UTC
MON 20.12.2021 – 18:15 UTC
TUE 21.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 25.12.2021 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 26.12.2021 – 15:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
TUE 21.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3