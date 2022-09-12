 ′Home is home′: Why Kharkiv residents chose to stay | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 15.09.2022

DW News

'Home is home': Why Kharkiv residents chose to stay

Russia has pulled back more of its troops from the Kharkiv region as Kyiv presses its counteroffensive.

Ukraine retakes more territory in east and south 12.09.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMER 09: A military truck left behind by the Russian forces, is seen in Grakove village after the Ukrainian forces took control of the village in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 09, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Russian forces retreat from Kharkiv 11.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

A view shows a hydraulic structure damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine September 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Fresh Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure 15.09.2022

14.09.2022 Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits recaptured frontline city of Izyum 14.09.2022

Zelenskyy has raised the Ukrainian flag once again in the strategic city. The UK has confirmed that Ukraine likely downed an Iranian-made war drone. DW has the latest.

Why is Ukraine crying out for German weapons? Ukraine has long been demanding heavy weapons made in Germany. There are primarily military reasons for this: In the NATO alliance, Germany was particularly responsible for air defense from the ground during the Cold War. @DW Keywords: Heavy weapons, Gepard, Marder, Howitzer 2000, Leopard, tank, Ukraine, war, Russia Copyright: Frank Hofmann/DW

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries Germany's 'disappointing signals' on weapons 13.09.2022

Ukraine's top diplomat condemned "abstract fears and excuses" behind Germany's reluctance as he pushed for further arms supplies. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin. DW rounds up the latest.

10.09.2022 A car drives past a destroyed armored vehicle in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, on September 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukrainian forces said on September 10, 2022 they had entered the town of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

Why the cities that Ukraine has retaken matter 14.09.2022

A transport hub, an arms factory and a gas field: Ukraine recaptured vitial areas east of Kharkiv from Russia in a matter of days.

Ukraine Russia Military Operation Daily 8205418 29.05.2022 The view shows the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. RIA Novosti Kupyansk Kharkiv region Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRIAxNovostix

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian forces withdraw from key areas in Kharkiv region 10.09.2022

Ukrainian forces said they had entered the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, as Russian troops pull back. DW rounds up the latest.