'Home is home': Why Kharkiv residents chose to stay

Zelenskyy has raised the Ukrainian flag once again in the strategic city. The UK has confirmed that Ukraine likely downed an Iranian-made war drone. DW has the latest.
Ukraine's top diplomat condemned "abstract fears and excuses" behind Germany's reluctance as he pushed for further arms supplies. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin. DW rounds up the latest.
A transport hub, an arms factory and a gas field: Ukraine recaptured vitial areas east of Kharkiv from Russia in a matter of days.
Ukrainian forces said they had entered the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, as Russian troops pull back. DW rounds up the latest.
