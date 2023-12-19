Home Again - What’s the Future for Young Gambians?

Paabi was deported from Libya during his second attempt to reach Europe illegally. Back in his home country Gambia, he’s trying to use a 1,000 Euro reintegration loan to build a new life for himself.

But things aren’t going well.

Image: Steps

As difficult as his situation in Gambia is, 23-year-old Paabi never wants to have to make the dangerous journey to Europe again. But the pressure on him here at home is immense. He wants to set up a business with the money he received from the International Organization for Migration to help him return home.

Image: Steps

But the start-up capital is soon spent on clothes and distributed to friends and family. His attempt to earn money on the timber market fails. At the same time, his father expects financial support for the extended family.

Image: Steps

Paabi therefore soon sees only one option: to attempt the potentially fatal journey to Europe a third time.

