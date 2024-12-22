Holy Year 2025: What to expect

The Pope will open the "Jubilee" or "Holy Year 2025" on Christmas Eve. What does that entail? And why is Rome expecting millions of visitors?

Construction workers in Rome have been working hard for weeks and bishops around the world have been motivating Catholics to visit the Holy City. On Christmas Eve, December 24, Pope Francis will open a "Holy Year."

First and foremost, it is a traditional religious event: a solemn pilgrimage to St. Peter's and St. Paul's basilicas and other churches in Rome. The very first Holy Year was officially held in 1300.

It is not only a religious tradition — it is also an important source of revenue: Experts estimate that about 30 million additional visitors will come to Rome in 2025 because of the jubilee.

A historical 'spontaneous awakening'

Jörg Ernesti, a Catholic theologian based in the Bavarian city of Augsburg, describes the year 1300 as "a spontaneous awakening." At the time, the arrival in Rome of a large number of pilgrims caused Pope Boniface VIII to declare a "Jubilee Year," which is also called a "Holy Year." However, the special year back then did not begin on Christmas Eve but at the end of February, with the "papal bull." Boniface also used the occasion to defend himself against accusations of heresy.

Ernesti said Boniface originally stipulated that a Holy Year should be declared every 100 years. But as early as 1350, when the papacy was in deep crisis and a succession of seven popes resided in Avignon, a second Holy Year was declared. And ever since the 15th century, one has been declared every 25 years. Historian Ernesti says "The financial aspect always played a role," adding: "But the solidarity of the universal church through the Holy Year is always important."

The Vatican also always proclaims a Jubilee "indulgence" for the Holy Year. That means if the "truly penitent" make a pilgrimage to at least one major Papal Basilica in Rome, or to the Holy Land, they will receive a full pardon of all of their sins in the afterlife.

The most recent Holy Year was 2016. It was a so-called, "Extraordinary Holy Year," because it was proclaimed earlier than the usual 25-year cycle, by Pope Francis. He announced it as a "Holy Year of Mercy" on March 13, 2015 — exactly two years after his election. Furthermore, we can expect another "Holy Year" in 2033, which will mark the 2000th anniversary of Jesus' death by crucifixion.

A global media event

Jörg Ernesti was 8 years old on Christmas Eve of 1974. He vividly recalls watching a live TV broadcast with his family of Pope Paul VI announcing the Opening of the Holy Year at St. Peter's Square in Rome. Around 40 TV stations were broadcasting live to an estimated 8 billion viewers.

Pope Paul VI (1963-1978) was the first head of the Catholic Church to turn the Holy Year into a global media event. He became President of the Second Vatican Council, which was held from 1962 to 1965. It convened over four years to "update" the Church — especially its attitude toward religious freedom. Paul VI thus had many critics, both conservative and progressive ones. He therefore dedicated the Holy Year 1975 to "Renewal and Reconciliation," as it was officially called. Paul VI pioneered giving the Jubilee Year a programmatic title. That practice has continued today.

At the end of 2015, Pope Francis opened an extraordinary Jubilee for the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second Vatican Council. That year's motto was: "Merciful like the Father!" With this theme, Francis wished to anchor his own life's theme of mercy worldwide. A very special gesture just for that one Jubilee: he allowed dioceses around the world to set up a "holy door" in their church, which pilgrims could visit.

'Pilgrims of hope'

The Holy Year 2025 is entitled: "Pilgrims of Hope." This motto closely mirrors how Francis sees his own role — and that of the Church — in a world filled with crises and conflicts. He has been saying for years that the world seems to be experiencing a "Third World War" — one that is globalized and affecting the very poorest people. He has also vehemently denounced arms exports and wars.

The Holy Year should not be understood as only a tradition. Church historian Ernesti explains that, "Not all we associate with it today was there at the beginning." The "Holy Door," for example, as well as the hammer to "open the door," and the "bricking up of the door" at the end of the year, were additions that came many centuries after the year 1300. Now, Francis has decided he will simply "push the door open" and then walk through it. The Holy Door is the right portal of St. Peter's Basilica, which is always closed.

The Holy Year 2025 will also feature some innovations. One of them is the Jubilee's first "mascot." The manga-style pilgrimage figure "Luce" (see top photo) is intended to appeal to young people in particular, of whom the Vatican is expecting several million in Rome at the end of July.

And on September 6th, there will be a pilgrimage by members of the LGBTQ+ community to St. Peter's Basilica — an event that will appear on the official pilgrimage calendar for the very first time.

