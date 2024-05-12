Holstein Kiel celebrate first ever promotion to Bundesliga

No club from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein has ever competed in Germany's top football league. That will change next season with Holstein Kiel. St. Pauli can join them with the right result on Sunday.

League leaders Holstein Kiel secured a tough 1-1 draw with third-placed Fortuna Düsseldorf late on Saturday, ensuring in the process that it's no longer possible for Düsseldorf to overtake them following the last game of the season next weekend.

Kiel is therefore assured of finishing either first or second in the 2. Bundesliga, which means it gains automatic promotion to Germany's top division.

The club has never made it to the Bundesliga before, and nor has any side from Germany's small northernmost state, Schleswig-Holstein.

Fans, players and coach in 'overwhelming' celebrations

Supporters rushed down onto the pitch after the final whistle, and the club set up a makeshift podium where the players could stand and lead the celebrations.

"The view from the platform of the crowd was overwhelming," captain Philipp Sander said after the game. "I don't know if I will ever experience something like that in my career again."

Kiel's veteran midfield star Lewis Holtby, who's played on bigger stages earlier in his career with clubs like Schalke and Blackburn, was similarly moved.

"I'm proud and grateful to be a part of this historic success for this state," he said, referring to Schleswig-Holstein teams' perennial absence from the Bundesliga ever since the league was formed in 1963.

Image: Marcel von Fehrn/picture alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto

Sander acknowledged that it had been a tough night, calling the draw "hard work."

Kiel had been faltering in recent weeks, struggling to complete the fairytale after building a big lead early in the season with a lightning start. Düsseldorf played well on Saturday — with more than 60% possession and more than twice as many shots at goal as Kiel — and were probably unlucky not to be awarded a penalty and perhaps a red card for handball from Kiel's Patrick Erras.

Coach Marcel Rapp called an impromptu press conference fairly soon after full time, but as has become tradition, players interrupted it within a matter of moments, barging in and dousing their coach in beer and halting Rapp's comments.

"The feeling's overwhelming," Rapp did manage to say in his brief appearance.

Fans flocked onto the pitch to celebrate with players after a difficult draw against Düsseldorf, who arguably had the better of the chances on the night Image: picture alliance/dpa

Kiel came very close to promotion a few years ago but lost the 2021 relegation playoff game against Cologne's FC Köln and so stayed in the second division.

St. Pauli poised to join Kiel, returning to top flight after more than a decade

Hamburg-based FC St. Pauli looks to be in pole position for the other automatic promotion spot. The club needs only one point from either of its last two league games to put it definitively out of third-place Düsseldorf's reach and guarantee a return to Bundesliga football next season.

St. Pauli's first chance to achieve this will come later on Sunday, as heavy favorites at home against VfL Osnabrück, who sit 18th and last in the standings.

The cult club, with a major following in Hamburg and beyond particularly on the left of the political spectrum, has been absent from the Bundesliga for more than a decade.

They were last promoted in 2010, but finished bottom of the table the following season and returned to the second divsion. Since then, despite frequent finishes high in the top half of the 2. Bundesliga, promotion has eluded them.

msh/dvv (dpa, SID)