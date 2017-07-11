Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts

Holocaust survivors on Wednesday launched an online campaign calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove posts from his social media platform that deny the Nazi extermination of 6 million Jews.

The #NoDenyingIt campaign said it would upload a video featuring a survivor's account every day to Facebook to lobby for denial posts to be classed as hate speech and banned.

Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the videos will also be posted to Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.

Former Nazi SS guard convicted in Germany's 'last' Holocaust trial

Targeting hate speech

Zuckerberg, who is himself Jewish, sparked an outcry in 2018 when he told the tech website Recode that Facebook should not itself remove posts from Holocaust deniers or block them. He said that he found such content "deeply offensive," but "at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong."

Zuckerberg later issued a clarification following the backlash, saying: "I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny [the Holocaust]."

Under its policy, Facebook takes down such posts in countries such as Germany, France and Poland where Holocaust denial is illegal. Elsewhere, content is monitored and only removed if it breaches the platform's standards, for example by straying into hate speech or incitement to violence.

"We take down any post that celebrates, defends, or attempts to justify the Holocaust," Facebook told the Associated Press.

"The same goes for content that mocks Holocaust victims, accuses victims of lying about the atrocities, spews hate, or advocates for violence against Jewish people in any way. Posts and articles that deny the Holocaust often violate one or more of these standards and are removed from Facebook."

Watch video 01:24 Share Fighting Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X4z8 Fighting Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple

Read more: EU threatens tougher hate-speech rules after Facebook meeting

'It's a lie, it's libel'

The Claims Conference, an association of Jewish organizations which negotiates compensation claims from Germany for Holocaust victims, said the #NoDenyingIt project aimed to show that denial of the genocide violates Facebook's guidelines.

"In Germany or in Austria people go to prison if they deny the Holocaust because they know it's a lie, it's libel," survivor Eva Schloss told The Associated Press. The 91-year-old's video message for Zuckerberg was posted to the campaign's pages on Wednesday.

Schloss fled her home city Vienna for the Netherlands before the war — growing up in the same building as Anne Frank; her mother would marry the famed diarist's father, Otto Frank, after the war — but her family was eventually rounded up and sent to Auschwitz in 1944. While Schloss and her mother survived the death camp, her father and brother were killed.

"How can somebody really doubt it? Where are the 6 million people? There are tens of thousands of photos taken by the Nazis themselves. They were proud of what they were doing," she said.

Facebook has also come under fire from US civil rights groups, which organized an advertising boycott of the platform earlier this month. More than 400 brands signed up to the campaign to push for more concrete steps to block racist posts and hate speech from the site.

Prominent German Jewish leader Charlotte Knobloch, who survived the Holocaust by going into hiding as a young girl, said she was participating in the #NoDenyingIt campaign because many younger generations rely on social media platforms to get their information. Therefore, social media companies "have a particular responsibility," she told AP.

Read more: Holocaust deniers: Negating history

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Dachau The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Bergen-Belsen The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Buchenwald Memorial Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Nazi party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to the German Resistance The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Hadamar Euthanasia Center From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Holocaust Memorial Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to persecuted homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Sinti and Roma Memorial Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust 'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history. Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon



