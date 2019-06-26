Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies, aged 85

Eva Kor passed away while on her annual trip to Auschwitz to educate about the horrors of the World War II genocide. The Romanian-born American championed forgiveness for those who carried out the atrocities.
Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Kor was hailed a "giant" following her death on Thursday in Poland.
The 85-year-old passed away at her hotel in Krakow following a period of ill health including respiratory issues and recovery from heart surgery, according to her son.
Kor was in the country for an annual educational visit to the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where she was interned during World War II.
Read more: Holocaust Memorial Train Ends Journey at Auschwitz
Born in Romania in 1934, Kor was five when her family was ordered out of their village and transferred to the Cehei Jewish ghetto. A few years later, they were deported to Auschwitz, where most of her relatives were killed.
Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, survived but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments under the orders of Dr. Josef Mengele, the Angel of Death.
Miriam later died from cancer, most likely as a result of those experiments.
After the camp was liberated by the Soviet Army in 1945, Kor moved to Israel and later to Indiana, in the United States.
She spent her life campaigning against eugenics, educating the public about the horrors of the Holocaust, and promoting forgiveness against those who carried out the atrocities.
Read more: Why the memory of the Holocaust has become a 'monster'
Preserving the Holocaust memory
In 1984, she set up the CANDLES or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors center.
The museum and education facility tells the story of the genocide from her family's perspective.
Reacting to her death, the museum said in a statement: "Eva Kor has touched hundreds of thousands of people over her 85 years through her message of overcoming tragedy, finding forgiveness, and healing."
"The themes of Eva's life are apparent. We can overcome hardship and tragedy. Forgiveness can help us to heal and everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place."
Kor often gave lectures, wrote an autobiography and appeared in documentaries. During the annual trips to Poland, she would give tours of Auschwitz.
She made headlines in Germany in 2015, when during the trial of former SS officer and "Bookkeeper of Auschwitz" Oskar Gröning, she shook hands with him in the courtroom.
Read more: Auschwitz survivor: I cannot forgive Gröning
"Everywhere she went, Eva brought light into darkness and provided comfort to those in pain, unlike anyone we've ever met," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement, adding that the "world has lost a giant."
Kor is survived by her husband, a fellow Auschwitz survivor, and two children.
Her son, Alex said his mother's memory would "best be honored by people doing the right thing, by taking her example, by believing in what is right."
mm/jm (AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
At 95 years old, Erna de Vries is one of few remaining Holocaust survivors. A group of activists has vowed to retell her story and those of other survivors to keep alive the memory of Germany's Nazi past. (18.04.2019)
An Instagram story about 13-year-old Eva Heymann, a Hungarian Jew who was murdered in Auschwitz, has gone viral. The creators want to bring Holocaust remembrance to a social media generation, but not all are pleased. (02.05.2019)
"There were lots of tears in the interviews," says author Sarah Helm of her meetings with last survivors of the Nazis' only concentration camp for women, Ravensbrück. (25.01.2016)
The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German. (11.06.2019)
The memorial is the latest organization to pull out of the fair over the presence of publisher Altaforte. Altaforte publishes work supporting neo-fascist party CasaPound and the upcoming book of Deputy PM Matteo Salvini. (07.05.2019)
The March of the Living took place in Poland, where participants gathered at the Auschwitz death camp. Israelis marked the day with silence and warnings about rising anti-Semitism. (02.05.2019)
A memorial train featuring an exhibition on the thousands of children deported and murdered by the Nazis during World War II completed its journey near the former Auschwitz death camp in southern Poland. (09.05.2008)
In his novel about a Holocaust scholar, Yishai Sarid is critical of Israeli remembrance culture. In an interview with DW, he speaks about Auschwitz and the pornography of evil. (24.06.2019)
Former SS officer Oskar Gröning asked for forgiveness on the first day of his trial on Tuesday. But at least one Auschwitz survivor said that was impossible, as Ben Knight reports from Lüneburg. (21.04.2015)
A German appeals court has upheld the conviction of an ex-SS sergeant known as "Auschwitz's bookkeeper." The 95-year-old clerk was convicted last year as an accessory to murder for cataloging valuables of the condemned. (28.11.2016)