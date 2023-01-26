  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Hand holding to smart phone with screen that treads Tiktok.
It is possible to learn proper facts about the Holocaust on TikTokImage: Johanna Rüdiger/DW
CultureGermany

Holocaust remembrance on TikTok

Johanna Rüdiger
37 minutes ago

How Holocaust survivors and memorial centers of former concentration camps reach young users on TikTok in 30 seconds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MiP9

A 15-year-old girl with hollow cheeks looks mournfully into the camera, her video accompanied by a song by US R&B singer Bruno Mars. A video caption explains that she is about to be deported to a concentration camp.

Next we see a young man in a striped uniform staging his supposed arrival in heaven. He says that he was murdered in a gas chamber in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

These reenactments of Holocaust victim stories became one of the TikTok scandals of the summer in August 2020.

A hashtag challenge led Gen-Z users (aged 14 to 24) to pretend to be Holocaust victims who had perished in concentration camps. The Auschwitz memorial described the trend as "hurtful and offensive."

One of the young TikTokers defended herself in an interview, saying that she had actually wanted to educate people and raise awareness about the Holocaust.

But at the time, many agreed that a platform famous for its viral dance videos was not appropriate for short clips about the Holocaust, even if they intended to raise awareness.

TikTok can be different

Two years later, also in August. It's one of those rare hot summer days in northern Germany. But instead of spending the day at the beach, 21-year-old David Gutzeit and his younger sister, Jonna, leave the Baltic Sea coast, where they live, to drive to the Neuengamme concentration camp in Hamburg.

A man and a woman sit on a sofa, woman points out something in a smartphone she is holding.
Gidon Lev is a Holocaust survivor who is active on TikTokImage: Tania Kraemer/DW

In the glaring sun, they contemplate a memorial of carefully piled stones, symbolic remains of the prison barracks in which thousands of concentration camp inmates were crammed together.

The Neuengamme memorial commemorates the more than 100,000 people from all over Europe who were imprisoned in the main camp and its more than 85 satellite camps during the Nazi era.

Half of these people did not survive the concentration camp.

A new approach to Holocaust remembrance on TikTok

"Many young people come here because they saw us on TikTok," said Iris Groschek, the historian responsible for the TikTok channel at the Neuengamme memorial — the first channel of its kind when founded in November 2021.

TikTok has become an important means for the memorial center to reach young people who are no longer on Facebook and other older social media platforms, says Groschek.

"It's not enough for me just to read about it in school books, I want to see and feel where these Nazi atrocities happened," says David Gutzeit, a young visitor to the memorial. He looks around, visibly moved.

Nicolas from Madrid is 17 year old and says he was the one who convinced his parents to stop in Neuengamme during their sightseeing trip in Germany.

Starlett from Kansas and Hannah from Hawaii are also at the site to learn about the history of the concentration camp.

Memorial at Neuengamme, park-like landscape with a large stone column and a bronze figure of an emaciated, contorted body on the gound.
Memorial at NeuengammeImage: Markus Scholz/dpa/picture-alliance

Studies show that Generation Z— people born between 1995 and 2010 — know little about concentration camps yet are much more interested in the Nazi era than their parents' generation.

"We want to create visibility for the topic among the young target group and reach Gen-Z users on TikTok," explains Groschek. "We would otherwise hardly be able to reach them with our educational work on other platforms."

The account now has 27,000 followers. Some videos go viral and have millions of views.

Volunteers contribute as content creators

The video creators are young volunteers from all over the world who work at the memorial as part of their time spent working with the organization Action Reconciliation Service for Peace.

An image on a smartphone of someone wearing a blue T-shirt, standing in front of a stone wall.
Volunteer Daniel Carthwright in a video for the Neuengamme Memorial channelImage: Johanne Rüdiger/DW

"We're very careful that our videos don't overwhelm users emotionally. We want the community to learn something," says Groschek, who adds that they do not re-enact victims' stories or concentration camp scenes, as is otherwise often seen on TikTok. 

The memorial center's pioneering work has also inspired others.

Neuengamme is no longer alone on TikTok; other concentration camp memorials, such as Bergen-Belsen in Germany and Mauthausen in Austria, followed.

Numbers clearly demonstrate the outreach potential, as Marlene Wöckinger, TikTok creator of the Mauthausen memorial, points out: Around 200,000 people visit Mauthausen every year, whereas a single TikTok video can have the same reach.

Holocaust eyewitnesses on TikTok

Some Holocaust survivors have already utlilized the platform, among them Lily Ebert, who, together with her great-grandson, has 1.9 million followers.

The 99-year-old even follows dance trends while using the platform to tell her survival story.

TikTok star, 97, shares Auschwitz experience

Gidon Lev, who survived the  Theresienstadt concentration camp, is also on TikTok.

For International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2023, the 88-year-old produced a video in cooperation with the Neuengamme memorial center, which is part of a video series with different Holocaust memorials that he publishes on his TikTok channel.

Why does he use TikTok for his educational work?

"To my great consternation, in these last few years, hate, violence, antisemitism and more have resurged," says Lev.

The Holocaust survivor wants to increase awareness among young generations, warning them against "this ugly, destructive phenomena, in any and every way possible."

"We must tell the truth, warn of the dangers and fight back! Don't give in, don't give up, don't forget!"

Holocaust survivor takes to TikTok

TikTok launches its own awareness campaign

The platform itself has recognized the popularity of the theme. TikTok now automatically links every video about the Holocaust to aboutholocaust.org, an educational website created by the World Jewish Congress and UNESCO.

TikTok has also started its own "Shoah Education and Commemoration Initiative," which has since been awarded the Shimon Peres Prize. Accordingly, TikTok supports 15 memorial centers — such as Neuengamme or Mauthausen — by offering workshops and exchanges in cooperation with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"We must prevent the Holocaust from being degraded to just another chapter in a textbook," says Yaki Lopez, head of public relations at the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. "That is why it is important to adapt the commemoration of the Holocaust and the transmission of knowledge to the realities of the lives of the younger generation."

TikTok's Shoah Initiative also makes an important contribution in this regard, he adds.

The DW TikTok account Berlin fresh also published an educational series produced in cooperation with the Neuengamme memorial. 

Guidelines for visitors to former concentration camps

A look at the DW Berlin Fresh user data shows that interest in the subject is very high: More than 9 million  views were generated by one of the 30-second explainer video in the DW series, and viewers were mainly under 24.

In "3 things you shouldn't do at a former concentration camp," TikToker Daniel Cartwright, who is an Action Reconciliation Service for Peace volunteer from the UK at the Neuengamme memorial, explains from his personal perspective how one should behave when visiting such a site.

How does the 23-year-old feel about addressing Nazi atrocities in videos every day?

"Sometimes the horrors of the place do get to me," says Cartwright in the DW series. "But then I hear that young people come here to the memorial because of our TikToks and want to learn more — and then I realize how important our work is."

For more videos related to Holocaust education and German culture, visit our TikTok channel DW Berlin fresh.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas laying a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem

German representatives attend Israel's Holocaust commemoration

German representatives attend Israel's Holocaust commemoration

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas has taken part in an official Holocaust memorial ceremony. She is the first high-ranking German official to do so.
HistoryApril 28, 2022
elderly woman sitting on her sofa, wrapped in a woolen scarf, holding a cup of hot tea

Energy crisis: Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Energy crisis: Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Winter is coming but heating remains turned down in many homes. Energy prices have gone up and consumers are getting creative to stay warm.
SocietyOctober 24, 2022

DW TikTok channel Berlin Fresh

www.tiktok.com
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 tank seen among dust cloud

Ukraine updates: German tanks to arrive in mid-spring

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Basketball | Nationalteam Mali Frauen

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports58 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

PoliticsJanuary 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage