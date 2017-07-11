Holocaust Remembrance Day: 'Anti-Semitism starts with conspiracy theories'

The German Bundestag commemorated the end of the Holocaust with a ceremony in the Reichstag building and online on Wednesday. The commemoration also celebrates 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany.

The president of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble, opened the 25th annual Day of Remembrance for the Victims of National Socialism.

He talked of the long and diverse history of Jewish life which began before Germany even came into existence, and of the the Roma and Sinti, political prisoners, and homosexual people, among others, who were killed in the Nazi camps.

He also mentioned raised a warning of the more recent threats face by new generations. "The past is very much part of the present here," he said, highlighting the threat of anti-Semitism returning to Germany.

The former head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Holocaust survivor, Charlotte Knobloch, and publicist Marina Weisband were guest speakers during the ceremony, attended by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as other lawmakers.

The annual Bundestag memorial service was launched in 1996 by then president, Roman Herzog. The date January 27 was chosen to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland by the Soviet Red Army in 1945.

Charlotte Knobloch gives a moving speech

The 88-year-old Knobloch is also the current president of the Jewish Community in Munich and Upper Bavaria.

Knobloch talked of her pride of being German, like that of other members of her family. But that pride was not enough to save them from the concentration camps. She retold her and her family's harrowing ordeals during the Nazi regime.

She also criticized coronavirus-skeptics who have compared lockdown measures with Nazi terror, receiving a round of applause from the audience.

"Anyone who compars coronavirus measures with the National Socialist policies towards Jews is trivializing the anti-Semitic state terror and the Shoah. And that is unacceptable."

Charlotte Knobloch described her traumatic childhood under the Nazi regime

However, she called present-day Germany a "good country for Jewish people," but urged people to defend what has been created from the increasing instances of conspiracy theories and hatred against minorities.

Knobloch had a few words for the AfD on the "far-right of the plenary," saying: "I cannot pretend it doesn't worry me that you are here." But she held out hope that a few may change their course.

Marina Weisband retells her experience

The 33-year-old Weisband, representing the generation born after the Holocaust, is an activist and former politician who moved to Germany as a child from Ukraine.

She told the story of her family's return to Germany and her experience as being Jewish in a country that was dealing with its past and the dangers Jewish people still face.

She expressed her gratitude for the protection, but lamented the invisibility they are forced to uphold fir security reasons, while anti-Semitic comments are often repeated in media circuses.

"Being Jewish in Germany means understanding that [the holocaust] did happen and that it could happen again. It means that anti-Semitism doesn't start when somebody shoots at a synagogue ... it starts with conspiracy narratives."

Weisband countered the notion that we should stop talking about are differences and all just be people, pointing out that "just being people is the privilege of those who have nothing to fear because of their birth."

She said she receives death threats while far-right extremists are stockpiling weapons and little is done to uncover them in the German police and military.

Weisband described her ambivalent feelings that come from being Jewish in Germany: "A strong sense of community and solidarity, a strong sense of fear and frustration."

1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany

This year's service also marks 1,700 years since the first recorded instance of Jewish life in Germany.

In the year 321, Roman Emperor Constantine made the earliest known mention of Jews in Germany with an edict regarding Jewish people in the western German city of Cologne.

The ceremony will end with the presentation of the Salzbacher Torah scroll which was written in 1793 and has been restored in Israel.

The scroll represents the duty that the German state has taken on to protect Jewish life in the country.

Auschwitz commemoration

The World Jewish Congress is holding its memorial service under the slogan #WeRemember. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be held online instead of at the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

This year's service is dedicated to the youngest victims. It will include with a series of videos from officials and Holocaust survivors.

German President Steinmeier called on citizens to do what they can to protect Jewish life in Germany, in a video recorded for the World Jewish Congress ceremony: "Each of us is called upon to protect Jewish fellow citizens from threats, insults and violence. Not in the future, but here and now, in the country which we live in together."

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Dachau The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Bergen-Belsen The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Buchenwald Memorial Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Nazi party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to the German Resistance The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Hadamar Euthanasia Center From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Holocaust Memorial Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to persecuted homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Sinti and Roma Memorial Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust 'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history. Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon



