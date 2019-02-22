Hollywood prepares for Oscars night with a twist

Mexican Netflix film Roma and the civil rights drama Green Book are among the front runners for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. For the first time in decades, there will be no host at the event.
Hollywood's biggest stars were set to hit the red carpet Sunday for the Oscars, with the 7,900-odd voting academy members faced with a broad array of choices.
The stage is set at the Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony that will be beamed around the world to millions of showbiz fans.
This year, for the first time in three decades,there will be no host. The Academy took the risk after comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the gig amid controversy over past tweets that were slammed as homophobic.
It could also be a ceremony with a difference when it comes to the prizes being handed out, with no true front runner for the much-coveted Best Picture Academy Award.
A foreign langage winner?
Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic remembrance of childhood in Mexico: "Roma," is among the favorites.
Should it win, "Roma" would be the first foreign-language film — and the first from streaming giant Netflix — to earn the honor.
However, the biographical comedy-drama "Green Book" is also seen as a likely winner. Pundits say it might benefit most from the preferential ballot system used to select Best Picture. The system sees voters rank films in order of preference rather than simply choose a favorite.
Also up for the big prize are the historical black comedy "The Favourite" (also with 10 nominations), Spike Lee's race drama "BlacKkKlansman," superhero movie "Black Panther" and musical romance remake: "A Star Is Born."
Top acting contenders
Two biopics — "Vice" about former US vice president Dick Cheney and "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Freddie Mercury and Queen — complete the list of contenders.
Christian Bale's transformation into former US Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" gave him the early lead as best actor. However, Rami Malek won respect from his peers for his turn as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
The best actress race has a clear favorite in Glenn Close, who will be hoping to clinch the award on her seventh attempt. In "The Wife," she plays a woman on the edge when her author husband wins the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Lists of nominations
Best picture:
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
"Vice"
Best director:
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"
Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Best actor:
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Best actress
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams, "Vice"
Marina de Tavira, "Roma"
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Best foreign language film
"Capernaum" (Lebanon)
"Cold War" (Poland)
"Never Look Away" (Germany)
"Roma" (Mexico)
"Shoplifters" (Japan)
Best animated feature
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best documentary feature:
"Free Solo"
"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"
"Minding the Gap"
"Of Fathers and Sons"
"RBG"
Best original screenplay
"The Favourite" - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
"First Reformed" - Paul Schrader
"Green Book" - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
"Roma" - Alfonso Cuaron
"Vice" - Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" - Joel and Ethan Coen
"BlacKkKlansman" - Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
"If Beale Street Could Talk" - Barry Jenkins
"A Star Is Born" - Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters
Best original score
"Black Panther" - Ludwig Goransson
"BlacKkKlansman" - Terence Blanchard
"If Beale Street Could Talk" - Nicholas Britell
"Isle of Dogs" - Alexandre Desplat
"Mary Poppins Returns" - Marc Shaiman
Best original song
"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"
"I'll Fight" from "RBG"
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"
"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
