Holiday in Germany during COVID-19: What travelers need to know

It is not easy for people who want to go to Germany to get information. There is no single app or website where all information is bundled. Different authorities and institutions offer different information. Here is an overview of the most important regulations and websites.

Travel to Germany is once again possible. After the coronavirus crisis brought global tourism to a standstill for about three months, many EU countries have now reopened their borders. In concrete terms, this means that anyone from the European Union, Britain or countries in the Schengen Area no longer need a valid reason for traveling to Germany and do not have to go into quarantine upon arrival. Travelers can move freely throughout Germany. Until Sunday, people arriving by air from Spain will be monitored and must justify their entry.

Restrictions also apply to people entering from Sweden. Because of the relatively high number of new infections in the Scandinavian country, in several German states travelers must quarantine at home for 14 days after their arrival. This also applies to Germans returning from a holiday in Sweden. Quarantine is mandatory for travelers from Sweden in Bavaria, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Schleswig-Holstein.

Third-country restrictions apply

Strict entry restrictions still apply to arrivals from so-called third countries. Until June 30, people from these countries may only enter Germany, other EU countries and Schengen members with good reason. After entry, they must go into a two-week quarantine. From July 1, the European Commission intends to gradually relax the entry restrictions for arrivals from third countries. Therefore, people from countries with low infection rates will be able to enter the European Union, the Schengen Area and Germany. Travelers can find up-to-date information on entry regulations on the EU website Re-open EU. This website provides information in 24 languages about the coronavirus pandemic rules of the individual EU countries and is continuously updated.

Germany's most famous sights Cologne Cathedral Its almost 160-meter-high (525 ft.) spires rise majestically into the sky: Cologne Cathedral is the landmark of the city of Cologne. It is one of the largest Gothic-style cathedrals and appropriately impressive. Around 6 million people visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site every year.

Germany's most famous sights Heidelberg Castle This landmark of the city on the Neckar River is possibly the most famous ruin in Germany. The castle was first mentioned in the 13th century. During the reign of Louis XIV, the Palatinate Electors resided here.

Germany's most famous sights Neuschwanstein Castle Bavarian King Ludwig II had a fairy-tale castle built near Füssen because he wanted to withdraw from public life. Just a few weeks after his death in 1886 it was opened to the public. Meanwhile the castle has become one of the most visited in Europe.

Germany's most famous sights Brandenburg Gate Berlin is Germany's biggest tourist magnet. In 2018 the city counted almost 33 million overnight stays. The Brandenburg Gate, a national landmark and symbol of German reunification, is one of the most popular places to visit.

Germany's most famous sights Berlin Museum Island Another Berlin attraction is located on an island in the middle of the Spree river. Five leading museums present exhibitions from prehistory to antiquity and 19th century art. One highlight is the world-famous bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti.

Germany's most famous sights Sanssouci Palace The summer residence of Frederick II of Prussia can be found in Potsdam. The name "Sanssouci", translated means "without worry", reveals the king's desire for a place of refuge. The palace and park are often referred to as Prussian Versailles, and since 1990 they have been part of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

Germany's most famous sights The Frauenkirche church in Dresden Many people still remember the Dresden Frauenkirche as a ruin and a memorial against war. Since its reconstruction and consecration in 2005, it has been one of the most popular destinations for German and foreign visitors.

Germany's most famous sights Wartburg Castle In Thuringia, the Wartburg Castle towers above the city of Eisenach. It was here that Martin Luther translated the New Testament in the early 16th century. In 1817, the Wartburg Festival was the first official democratic assembly in Germany which took place at the castle.

Germany's most famous sights Porta Nigra The "Black Gate" in Trier is one of the best preserved gates of the ancient world. The former Roman city gate was used as a church for almost a thousand years before Napoleon in 1802 ordered its restoration to its original form.

Germany's most famous sights Aachen Cathedral The core building is considered one of the best preserved architectural structures of the Carolingian period and in 1978 it became the first German UNESCO World Heritage Site. Emperor Charlemagne was buried in Aachen Cathedral and almost all German kings up to 1531 were crowned in the chapel.

Germany's most famous sights Lübeck's old town center The Holsten Gate, which once formed the western boundary of Lübeck, is now considered the city's landmark. It is part of the historic city center, which is situated on an island surrounded by watercourses and the remains of the ramparts. Many of the houses in the old brick Gothic style are listed historical monuments.

Germany's most famous sights Marienplatz in Munich The Marienplatz square with its lively pedestrian area is located in the heart of Munich. Several times a day visitors can admire the Glockenspiel at the adjoining New City Hall. To the music, small figures rotate at lofty heights, playing scenes inspired by the city's history. Author: Sabine Peschel, Elisabeth Jahn



What does Germany have to offer tourists?

Be it castles, museums, memorials or amusement parks, most of Germany's sights and tourist attractions have been reopened — albeit with some significant restrictions. Decreased contact, distancing rules and hygiene requirements continue to apply throughout Germany. However, states decide individually how these are implemented. Travelers can find up-to-date information on the regulations of the individual federal states here.

There are new restrictions for guided tours. For example, Neuschwanstein Castle — one of the most popular German tourist destinations — has limited its number of visitors to 10% of its pre-pandemic capacity. Many museums currently do not offer guided tours. At the National Museums in Berlin, visitors can book a time slot to visit. In most museums in Germany, it is compulsory to wear a facemask that covers the mouth and nose. This also applies to most city tours and public transportation.

Whether traveling by bus or boat, social distancing rules and hygiene measures must be followed. Masks are mandatory, as they are on public transport. Large events and parties are not permitted until further notice. Concert halls and clubs will remain closed. Massive events, such as Munich's Oktoberfest have been canceled. Cinemas, theaters and opera houses are still closed in many places or allow only a small number of visitors.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Quedlinburg Quedlinburg, just north of the Harz Mountains, is Germany's largest half-timbered town, with more than 1,300 timber frame houses. Here rows of these buildings stand closely side by side. They're testimony to civic pride and prosperity in times gone by. The buildings are all individual, in a variety of colors. In 1994 the old town center was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Celle In Celle in Lower Saxony, rows of timber frame houses line the streets like pearls on a necklace. There are more than 500, elaborately restored and historically listed. Especially old houses still have a passage to their courtyards, through which Celle's citizen farmers could bring their harvest. The most splendid, decorated with mythical creatures, is the Hoppener House, built in 1532.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Fritzlar Fritzlar's appearance hasn't changed for centuries. Timber frame houses, narrow lanes and loving details everywhere. Between them, small restaurants, ice cream parlors and cafes – an idyllic, tranquil atmosphere. The jewel in this Hessian town's crown is the old market square, a glorious ensemble of individually configured timber frame houses.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Monschau Monschau is called the “Pearl of the Eifel” because of its rich cultural treasures. In the old town center, quaint timber frame houses alternate with magnificent dwellings. There are some 300 historically listed buildings. The facades along the narrow cobblestone lanes hide small art galleries and boutiques.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Bernkastel-Kues Bernkastel lies nestled between the Moselle and vineyards. It was united with Kues on the opposite river bank in 1905. Narrow, densely built-up lanes lead to the market square, which is surrounded by magnificent timber frame buildings. The pointed roofs here are striking. Because of the lack of space, the houses were built to be as tall as possible.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Esslingen Esslingen lies in the Neckar valley, also surrounded by vineyards. It boasts more than 200 timber frame houses dating from the 13th to the 16th centuries, and is home to the oldest connected row of half-timbered houses in Germany. The Pleghöfe, former monastic administrative buildings where the cloisters stored their wine, are typical of the town.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Tübingen Medieval half-timbered houses in all shapes and colors, authentically preserved streets and narrow lanes make Tübingen, at the edge of the Swabian Jura in south-western Germany, a popular tourist destination. It's a hilly climb from the Neckar River up to Hohentübingen Castle. In contrast to its buildings, Tübingen's residents are young: about a third of them are university students.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Rothenburg ob der Tauber Rothenburg ob der Tauber epitomizes German romanticism. It is arguably the best-known half-timbered town in Germany and, with two million visitors annually, is one of Bavaria's most popular sights. In addition to historical monuments, convoluted alleyways and timber frame houses, the medieval town wall with its 42 gates and towers has been preserved in its entirety.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Bamberg There are 2,400 listed buildings in Bamberg. Its medieval center is the largest in Germany to have survived intact, and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1993. Bamberg's town hall is a popular photographic subject. It was built on an artificial island in the middle of the Regnitz River. Behind it are rows of small timber frame houses in which fishermen once lived and worked.

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns Stade Not far from Hamburg lies the half-timbered town of Stade. Like 100 other towns, it is on the German Timber Frame Route. If you want to view more than one of them, just travel part of the route. It covers a total of 3,500 kilometers and runs from the Elbe River in the north to Lake Constance in the south. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Fewer outdoor restrictions

People looking to deal with fewer restrictions should stay in the open air. Germany offers plenty of options for this, from the beaches in the north to the Alps in the south. But, people who want to hike, cycle or simply take a trip to the countryside should also be aware of some limitations. The social distancing rule of 1.5 meters (5 feet) also applies outdoors. And, even away from the big cities, restaurants and cafes must comply with strict hygiene regulations. In many places, therefore, service can still be restricted, especially indoors. In some federal states, guests must leave their contact details in order to enable chains of infection to be traced.

Although they are open again, similar restrictions also apply at hotels, guesthouses, holiday homes and campsites. However, swimming pools and wellness areas remain closed in some states. And in many places travelers still have to face breakfast without a self-service buffet.

DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.