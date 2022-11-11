Hofmann makes his case as Gladbach win Battle of Borussias

Borussia Mönchengladbach won a breathless Friday night contest against Borussia Dortmund 4-2. Jonas Hofmann scored the opener and made an impression in front of Germany Hansi Flick at just the right time.

The theme of the looming World Cup was difficult to ignore on this chilly November night in western Germany.

'Boycott Qatar 2022 – FIFA Mafia' was the unmistakable message from Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Nord Kurve to those that chose to hold a World Cup in a country whose own tournament ambassador last week described homosexuality as "damage in the mind" and whose stadia has been built by exploited migrant workers; many thousands of whom are believed to have never returned home. Whatever the exact death toll, this World Cup will forever be a bloody stain on those in charge of a game that billions adore.

Nonetheless, this World Cup will press ahead just as Russia’s did four years ago – both awarded at the same time - and this final Bundesliga act of 2022 was a festival of football. A game of acute quality it was not, but if it was entertainment you were looking for, this battle of the Borussias was box office: missed chances, big tackles, slapstick errors and VAR intervention all played a part in this six-goal thriller.

Hofmann shines brightest

In the case of a few Germany players, this was a final chance to make their case to a watching Hansi Flick for a starting berth against Japan on November 23. Youssoufa Moukoko, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Julian Brandt and Jonas Hofmann all started; none of whom, to varying degrees, can assert with great confidence that their place in Germany’s starting XI is assured.

This was a night when Hofmann did the most to solidify his claim to start Germany’s opener in less than two weeks, and he didn’t waste much time in doing so. His first-time finish was executed without breaking strike, a timely reminder of his attacking instincts and why, in a Germany team that sometimes struggles to convert dominance into goals, Hofmann is a compelling option for Flick in Qatar.

It was a goal conceived by Julian Weigl and crafted by Lars Stindl, both of whom didn’t make the cut for Qatar, and one that left Nico Schlotterbeck on his backside and seeing stars, a theme of the night for the former Freiburg defender, even if he did atone somewhat with Dortmund’s second goal.

This was a rousing performance by Gladbach, with Ramy Bensebaini, Marcus Thuram and Kouadio Kone all signing off with goals ahead of a two-month rest, even if it was Hofmann’s whose contribution was the most enduring. On another night he could have walked away with at least another goal and a couple of assists to his name too. He demonstrated here just what he brings to the table: an engine, directness, an outlet and, crucially, an eye for goal. Hofmann will probably start Germany’s opener; his goals worth their weight in gold for a team beset by injuries that have left them even shorter in attack than they were.

Brandt's elegant strike was a reminder of what he can bring to the Germany team in Qatar Image: Maik Hölter/TEAM2/IMAGO

Brandt's touch of class

Hofmann wasn’t alone in making a positive impression. Brandt is something of an enigma for club and country, a player with technique better than most and a touch of class about him, even if he spends a lot of his time sweaty, crimson-cheeked and continually wiping his mop of blonde hair out of his eyes before his inevitable substitution.

This wasn’t one of those nights, and the elegance he showed to bring Jude Bellingham’s sublime pass under control, before a neat pivot and shot into the bottom corner was the perfect goal at the perfect time.

This was far from a flawless night for Dortmund though. A second straight defeat leaves them out of touch of not only leaders Bayern Munich but in danger of losing touch of those around them. For Jonas Hofmann and Borussia Mönchengladbach, things could hardly have gone better.