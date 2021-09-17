 Hitler′s megalomaniac structures | All media content | DW | 15.12.2021

Culture

Hitler's megalomaniac structures

Cultural centers, memorials, luxury homes: Many buildings from Nazi times are still standing and are being reused in different ways.

  • The convention hall at the former Nazi party rally grounds in Nuremberg.

    The incomplete Nazi convention hall

    It was supposed to be a massive setting for Hitler and his followers to meet once a year at the party conference of the NSDAP. The grounds were intended to accommodate 50,000 people who would cheer their leader, Hitler. But, like other buildings at the time, the ostentatious structure was never completed because of the war.

  • The Prora seaside resort in Rügen with trees and grass in front.

    The 'Colossus' of Prora

    The Nazis built their longest structure on the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. With a length of 4.5 kilometers( 2.8 miles), the seaside resort was supposed to help the "German worker" relax. Designed by the Nazi architect Clemes Klotz, it was blown up during WWII, but not completely destroyed. Today, its remaining parts have been transformed into youth hostels, luxury and holiday homes.

  • The entrance of the Berlin Fair Hall, with the photo taken outside.

    The imposing entrance of the Berlin fair hall

    The Berlin architect Richard Ermisch built the 240-meter-(787-foot)-long fair hall under this broadcasting tower. It was his most enormous project, which he realized according to the ideals of Nazi architecture: classic-monumental with a strict, straight structure and a central hall, and all of huge proportions.

  • A view of the former Führer's building in Munich against a bright-blue sky.

    The 'Führer's Building'

    Hitler had his primary residence in Munich. For that city, he planned a gigantic boulevard with imposing structures. It never came to be, but traces of his architectural fantasies can still be seen. The so-called "Führer's Building" now houses Munich's music and drama institute, the Hochschule für Musik und Theater.

  • The grand entrance to the Sophienpalais, with cars in front.

    Luxurious living at the Sophienpalais

    The former headquarters of the Wehrmacht were located at this building in Hamburg's Aussenalster area. Now, the building has been transformed into luxury homes for the rich, with interiors designed by German Karl Lagerfeld. Anyone living at the Sophienpalais must have a lot of money — a penthouse costs around € 5 million ($ 5.6 million).

  • An imposing black-and white-image of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, with clouds in the background sky.

    A spectacle for hundreds of thousands

    Built between 1934 and 1936, the Berlin Olympic Stadium was Hilter's canvas for the 1936 Olympics when Nazi Germany wanted to project itself as a peaceful and open sporting country. After the games, the stadium was used for propaganda meetings. Today, Berlin's football club Hertha BSC practices here.

  • A cylindrical concrete structure at a residential area in Berlin.

    A concrete cylinder of massive proportions

    For their "world capital," Hitler and his architect Albert Soeer planned a triumphal arc alongside other monumental buildings. However, before construction began, Berlin grounds needed to be tested with 12,000 tons of a heavy, load-bearing structure made of concrete to see whether they could withhold the strain. The arc was never built, but the concrete cylinder still exists in the Tempelhof area.


Read also

Ausstellung Die Liste der „Gottbegnadeten“. Künstler des Nationalsozialismus in der Bundesrepublik (27. August bis 5. Dezember 2021) Adolf Wamper, Denkmal mit Bergleuten 1953, Friedhof in Rotthausen in Gelsenkirchen

How Nazi-era artists adapted to the postwar period 27.08.2021

A new historical exhibition in Berlin explores the postwar career of the artists listed as crucial to Nazi culture.

Vom Überbleibsel zum Museumsobjekt ---- Was tun mit den Überbleibseln des Nationalsozialismus? Gehören sie in ein Museum? Sollten sie entsorgt werden? Ist es vertretbar, sie am Flohmarkt oder im Internet zu verkaufen? Was ist Erinnerung, was Verklärung und was gar Wiederbetätigung? Diese Fragen greift die neue Ausstellung im Haus der Geschichte Österreich (hdgö) auf. Das Museum gibt einerseits anhand von 14 ausgewählte Objekten Einblicke in seine wachsende Sammlung und legt offen, anhand welcher Kriterien über möglicheSchenkungen entschieden wird. Andererseits werden BesucherInnen um ihre Meinung gebeten: An „Entscheidungstischen“ stimmen sie darüber ab, wie sie selbst mit einem NS-Objekt in ihrem Besitz umgehen würden. -- Quelle https://www.hdgoe.at/presse_hdgoe_hitler_entsorgen (aufgerufen am 12/12/21)

Austria: Vienna museum display tackles tricky issues of Nazi memorabilia 12.12.2021

An exhibition opening in Vienna is attempting to address the issue of "What to do with Nazi memorabilia?" In a small show at the House of History Austria, curators are displaying some of the items they receive weekly.

Hitler Rede Heldenplatz Wien 15.3.1838 'Anschluss' Oesterreichs an das Deutsche Reich: Hitler in Wien (14./15.3.1938). - Kundgebung auf dem Heldenplatz in Wien, 15. Maerz 1938: Hitler waehrend sei- ner Rede. - Foto. E: Hitler / Heldenplatz / Vienna /15.3.1938 Austrian Anschluss (annexation) with the German Reich, Hitler in Vienna (14th/15th.3.1938). - Meeting on the Heldenplatz in Vienna, 15th March 1938: Hitler during his speech. - Photo.

Should the 'Hitler balcony' in Vienna be open to the public? 17.03.2021

The House of Austrian History wants to open a balcony on Vienna's Hofburg palace to museum visitors. A very different person once stepped onto it: Adolf Hitler.

A picture taken on June 2, 2021 in Paris, shows the new French edition of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, Historicising Evil, A Critical Edition of Mein Kampf, published today with the text reflecting the abominably badly written original, according to its translator. - One of the world's most notorious books, first published in two tomes in 1924 and 1925, it laid out the ideological foundations for National Socialism including its embrace of violence and anti-Semitism. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

New French translation of Hitler's Mein Kampf hits bookstores 02.06.2021

The new translation, complete with scholarly commentary, has hit bookstores in France. The country's chief rabbi, Haim Korsia, said the book offered a lesson on how not to turn away when confronted with evil.