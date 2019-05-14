History will prove Merkel right on refugees: EU's Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker has praised Angela Merkel for her controversial decision to let in nearly 1 million refugees in the autumn of 2015.

"History will prove her right," the EU Commission president told Germany's mass circulation daily Bild. "If she had closed the German borders, Austria and Hungary would have collapsed due to the high number of refugees. That's the truth," he added.

Germany a 'sluggish tanker'

Merkel, he says, did not divide or unite the EU, as "no single person can lead or split the EU." If you want to achieve something in Europe, you "consistently need reliable partners."

Germany, he believes, is like a "sluggish tanker" in the bloc not a "speedboat," but he says Merkel did the right thing when it counted. "Not on her own, but as co-leader with many other clever people," he told Bild.

Merkel was heavily criticized at home, but also abroad for taking in so many refugees in 2015 at the height of what many called Europe's refugee crisis.

At the time, she assured her fellow Germans that "we can do this," a phrase often cited and mocked by those who believe Germany should not let in too many migrants or those disappointed with the lack of support from the federal government with integrating the migrants.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Fleeing war and poverty In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Seeking refuge over the border Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? A long journey on foot In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Desperate sea crossings Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Pressure on the borders Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Closing the open door Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Striking a deal with Turkey In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? No end in sight With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise. Author: Rachel Stewart



A former prime minister of Luxembourg and a seasoned EU politician, Juncker also revealed that he managed to get US President Donald Trump onside by offering to import more American liquid gas and soybeans. "In the end, he kissed me in the Oval Office."

Asked why he is so keen to kiss everyone, Juncker said he grew up in the south of Luxembourg, which used to mainly produce steel. "I grew up with lots of Italians there, they often hug and kiss."

