 History will prove Merkel right on refugees: EU′s Juncker | News | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

History will prove Merkel right on refugees: EU's Juncker

Angela Merkel was right to take in nearly 1 million refugees in 2015, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview. He also revealed how he got Donald Trump to kiss him.

Jean-Claude Juncker kissing Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/AP Images/Y. Herman)

Jean-Claude Juncker has praised Angela Merkel for her controversial decision to let in nearly 1 million refugees in the autumn of 2015.

"History will prove her right," the EU Commission president told Germany's mass circulation daily Bild. "If she had closed the German borders, Austria and Hungary would have collapsed due to the high number of refugees. That's the truth," he added.

Germany a 'sluggish tanker'

Merkel, he says, did not divide or unite the EU, as "no single person can lead or split the EU." If you want to achieve something in Europe, you "consistently need reliable partners."

Germany, he believes, is like a "sluggish tanker" in the bloc not a "speedboat," but he says Merkel did the right thing when it counted. "Not on her own, but as co-leader with many other clever people," he told Bild.

Merkel was heavily criticized at home, but also abroad for taking in so many refugees in 2015 at the height of what many called Europe's refugee crisis.

At the time, she assured her fellow Germans that "we can do this," a phrase often cited and mocked by those who believe Germany should not let in too many migrants or those disappointed with the lack of support from the federal government with integrating the migrants.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


A former prime minister of Luxembourg and a seasoned EU politician, Juncker also revealed that he managed to get US President Donald Trump onside by offering to import more American liquid gas and soybeans. "In the end, he kissed me in the Oval Office."

Asked why he is so keen to kiss everyone, Juncker said he grew up in the south of Luxembourg, which used to mainly produce steel. "I grew up with lots of Italians there, they often hug and kiss."

Watch video 03:54

EU explainer: What are the EU's greatest achievements?

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany passes refugee migration 'stress test': expert report

A team of researchers concluded that Angela Merkel managed the 2015 refugee crisis "quite well," and Germany is better prepared for another one. But some experts had stinging words for the EU's disjointed asylum system. (08.05.2019)  

Merkel 'highly qualified' for EU post: Juncker

Angela Merkel will bid farewell to the chancellor's office in Berlin in 2021. The outgoing president of the European Commission thinks she is "a complete and endearing work of art" who would do well in Brussels. (20.04.2019)  

Almost a million refugees recorded as new arrivals in Germany in 2015

The latest official numbers reveal that a total of 964,574 refugees had arrived in Germany by the end of November 2015. Critics say that their asylum applications aren't being processed fast enough. (07.12.2015)  

German court rejects AfD's complaint over Angela Merkel's refugee policy

Judges on Germany's highest court unanimously threw out legal complaints brought by the AfD. They said far-right lawmakers failed to show how Merkel's 2015 decision to let in refugees was a constitutional violation. (18.12.2018)  

US to EU: Our liquefied natural gas is more reliable than Russia's

The United States has encouraged the EU to buy liquefied natural gas from the US instead of Russia. US exports of LNG surged following a meeting between Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker in July 2018. (02.05.2019)  

Angela Merkel finally faces critics in Chemnitz

The German chancellor has defended her refugee policy on a trip to Chemnitz, three months after anti-immigrant riots shook the city. Debating with locals, she first had to explain why it took her so long to visit. (16.11.2018)  

Donald Trump slams Angela Merkel's refugee policy

US President-elect Donald Trump labeled German Chancellor Angela Merkel's stance on refugees a "catastrophic mistake." He said the policy would lead to even more countries leaving the European Union after Britain. (16.01.2017)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU explainer: What are the EU's greatest achievements?  

Related content

Griechenland Kämpfe zwischen Polizei und Migranten in Diavata

ECJ: Refugees cannot automatically be deported after committing crimes 14.05.2019

The European Court of Justice has ruled that countries cannot deport people who would be in serious danger in their countries of origin, even if they commit crimes. However, they could lose their refugee status.

Der ungarisch-amerikanische Finanzier George Soros und der Präsident der EU-Kommission Jean-Claude Juncker

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster 19.02.2019

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders.

Migranten in Bosnien an der Grenze zu Kroatien

Croatia denies rights violations ahead of Merkel visit 17.05.2019

The chancellor and the German center-right candidate for the top EU post head to the Balkans before the European Parliament elections. Croatia plays an important role in keeping displaced people at the EU's periphery.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  