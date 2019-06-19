 ′Historic moment′ for indigenous people at climate talks, new climate leader says | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.06.2019

Environment

'Historic moment' for indigenous people at climate talks, new climate leader says

Climate leader Pasang Dolma Sherpa was just elected to head the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform in climate negotiations. She says indigenous people now finally have a voice to tackle climate change.

Gruppenfoto Lokale Gemeinschaften und Plattform für indigene Völker (UNFCCC)

With a profound understanding of their environmental surroundings, indigenous communities around the world are often cited as being pivotal to tackling climate change. 

During the 2015 Paris Agreement, the parties agreed to launch a working group to strengthen the knowledge and practices of indigenous groups and to provide a platform for the exchange of experiences and adaptation techniques. 

Pasang Dolma Sherpa, an indigenous leader from Nepal, has just been voted one of the two co-chairs to head the indigenous group at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). She spoke to DW during the The Bonn Climate Change conference, where negotiators are meeting ahead of the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP)  to be held in Chile in December. 

DW: Pasang Dolma Sherpa, would you say indigenous people now finally have a place at the table?

Pasang Dolma Sherpa: Yes, this is a historic moment. When the UNFCCC was established in 1992, indigenous peoples did not have the same forum to interact. 

Now, the indigenous peoples' continued hard work, their struggle, their work on the ground has been acknowledged and is reflected at the global level. And finally we have the platform, the facility working group, at the same level as said parties to present the important role of indigenous peoples.

What is the state of rights for indigenous peoples right now?

In the Paris Agreement as well as at COP24 [in Katowice], it's explicitly stated that indigenous peoples' rights be enshrined by the UNFCCC, particularly rights for protecting, enhancing and continuing with traditional knowledge and cultural practices in their territories.

But these rights are hardly reflected at a national level. There are so many events in the name of conservation, in the name of protection of biodiversity, cultural practices. The role of indigenous peoples has hardly been acknowledged, when in fact indigenous peoples have been contributing to sustaining and managing and protecting the ecosystem's biodiversity. This voice needs to be heard.

  • Drying up waterhole in Guelta d Archei, Chad

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    Deserts emerge

    There was a time when hippos and elephants lived in the Sahara. Today it's a barren landscape where few creatures can survive. A small lake fed by groundwater that fell to earth as rain thousands of years ago, serves to remind of times gone by. As the climate in the region changed, it led to the creation of a vast sandscape. Deserts are still forming today — often as a result of human activity.

  • Two women walking over dry and cracked land, carrying water pots on their heads

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    Humans disrupting nature

    "Desertification" describes the transistion of fertile land to desert. It is often connected to human behavior. When people deplete natural resources — like water sources — in areas with a dry climate, plant life disappears and the soil becomes infertile. This phenomenon can be seen in 70% of the world's arid regions, such as in India, as pictured.

  • A desert landscape, with little bushes and a hill in the background, beneath a cloud-streaked sky

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    Global threat

    Every year, about 70,000 square kilometres (27,000 square miles) of desert are created. That’s equivalent to the size of Ireland. According to the German development agency, GIZ, 40% of Africa's population live in areas threatened by desertification. In Asia and South America it is 39% and 30% respectively. But places such as Germany, the US and Spain are also at risk.

  • A desert landscape with hills in the background. A vehicle dirves over dusty terrain in the foreground

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    Overgrazing

    One reason for the proliferation of deserts is population growth. In China, for example, the soil is being used to feed more and more people. Farmers crowd their pastures with animals that eat every last plant. The soil is loosened and eventually eroded by wind and rain. This creates some 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) of desert in the country every year.

  • A shipwreck stranded in the dried up Aral Sea

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    A lake without water

    The Aral Sea on the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan illustrates a failed agricultural policy that led to desertification. In the past, the Aral Sea was the fourth largest lake in the world; today there is little left of it. Since Soviet times, the two neighboring countries have tapped the lake to irrigate cotton fields. Fishing boats are now stranded on land.

  • Dried up river in Spain (Photo: picture-alliance/ ZUMAPRESS/M. Reino)

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    When forests give way to tourists

    European countries can also suffer from cracked soil and dried up waterways. In Spain, desertification is accelerating — triggered by the demand to accomodate an influx of tourists from all over the world. Whole forests are often cleared for the construction of hotels. The soil is disrupted and removed, or buried under concrete. The Guadalajara region near Madrid is particularly under threat.

  • An abandoned cradle in an expanse of desert

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    Fleeing desertification

    Desertification greatly affects lives. Without reliable sources of water and fertile soil, people struggle to survive and often have to leave places they've lived for generations. The GIZ estimates that desertification affects 485 million people in Africa. The UN predicts that more than 60 million people will have been forced to leave the desert regions of Africa by 2020.

  • A person watering a dry landscape

    Human-made deserts are drying up our planet

    The fight against deserts

    Some countries have declared war on desertification. For decades, China has been trying to counter this trend by reforesting. Its "Great Green Wall" project, which began in 1978, has an ambitious goal — to replenish an area the size of Germany by 2050. On the World Day to Combat Desertification, the United Nations wants to draw attention to this increasingly urgent problem.

    Author: Patrick Grosse (cs)


Which indigenous group do you belong to? What are the most pressing issues for that group?

Nepal has acknowledged 59 indigenous groups. I'm Sherpa — Sherpas mostly stay in the mountain area. They are already experiencing melting mountains — you never know when your village or your livelihood will be gone.

This is the unpredictability of the consequences of climate change. Melting ice in the Himalayas has had a really severe impact and made them scared about the future.

What do they tell you to take to the climate talks?

Pasang Dolma Sherpa (photo: UNFCCC/Jan Golinski)

Pasang Dolma Sherpa belongs to Nepal's Sherpa, which have been hit hard by climate change

We really emphasize that you need to reduce the emissions of the greenhouse gases. Developing countries like Nepal who have contributed nothing to the causes of climate change are the ones adversely impacted by it.

If someone has been hit by climate change, this is also the responsibility of other countries, especially industrial countries.

We want to bring this voice to the negotiators here; why it is very very important to decide on a maximum reduction of greenhouse gases and protect people on the ground.

Almost 40 percent of the world's remaining intact forests are managed by indigenous people, but many don't have secure land rights or even the support of governments. How can this be changed?

Land tenure is one of the very critical issues for indigenous peoples. We have been contributing to the management of resources such as forests. Taro is one of the indigenous groups living in the Terai belt of Nepal. They have been living there for generations — even before we had so-called Nepal.

But after the 1950s, their customary institutions were not recognized as official entities. The Taro communities never realized that the forest, their land, had already been taken away.

But now, what has happened in the name of conservation? The government's focus is more on wildlife than on the people who have been living there for generations. 

Are you trying to get land rights for indigenous people?

I really do believe that if you want to have climate change resilience in the long term, land rights, land tenure security is the primary focus for the continuation and contribution of indigenous peoples.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

  • A diver behind a coral

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Transient treasure

    Of the 2 million-odd people who visit the Great Barrier Reef annually, a 2016 survey found that 69 percent were coming to see the UNESCO World Heritage site "before it's too late." And no wonder. The IPCC says that even if we manage to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, 99 percent of the world's coral will be wiped out. Tourists can hasten their demise by touching or polluting reefs.

  • Polar bears sniffing around a bus of tourists on the tundra

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Bearly there

    And what's the carbon cost of flying to remote natural wonders under threat? A 2010 study found that the business of polar-bear safaris in Churchill, Canada, had an annual CO2 footprint of 20 megatons. Most visitors arrived by plane, and while 88 percent of them said humans were responsible for climate change, only 69 percent agreed that air travel was a contributing cause.

  • A big cliff of ice jutting out into the sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Art of the apocalypse

    Along with the polar bear, one of the most iconic images of climate change must be the dramatic curves of an iceberg sculpted by the warming atmosphere. Gliding between the melting giants on a cruise ship is a haunting experience that tourists will pay huge sums for. In the early 1990s just 5,000 people visited Antarctica each year, compared to over 46,000 in 2018.

  • Elephants walking on the savanna. A snow-capped mountain in the background

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Peak season

    You don't have to go to the poles to see vanishing ice. Kilimanjaro's snowy peaks are a striking sight above the equatorial savannah of the national park, which generates €44 million ($50 million) from tourism annually. Many visitors climb to the Furtwängler Glacier — where 85 percent of the ice has vanished over the last century. The rest is unlikely to survive much beyond mid-century.

  • A hiker in the mountains

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    King without a crown

    When Montana's Glacier National Park opened in 1910, it boasted over 100 of the ice features from which it took its name. Now, there are fewer than two dozen. So dramatic is their retreat, that the park has become a center of climate science research. Some 3 million hikers and holidaymakers also visit the "crown of the continent" each year, soaking in the dying days of its ice-capped glory.

  • An island in the sparkling blue sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Paradise lost

    The Maldives are the archetypal tourist paradise: 1,200 coral islands with white beaches rising just 2.5 meters above the turquoise waters. In 2017, the president decided to build new airports and megaresorts to accommodate seven times as many tourists, and use the revenue to build new islands and relocate communities. He has since been voted out of office and faces corruption charges.

  • Tourists in a boat on the Everglades

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Saltwater swamps

    It's not just islands that are going under as sea levels rise. Wetlands like Florida's Everglades are disappearing too. Over the last century, around half the Everglades have been drained and turned over to agriculture. Now, saltwater is seeping into what's left, making it the only critically endangered World Heritage site in the United States.

  • A lizard relaxing on a rock

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Disturbing the peace

    The Galapagos will be forever associated with Darwin, who realized their unique wildlife had evolved over countless generations in isolation. Today, they are besieged by visitors and environmental changes are happening too fast for species to adapt. Ocean warming has left iconic creatures like the marine iguana starving, while UNESCO lists tourism among the greatest threats to the archipelago.

    Author: Ruby Russell


Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Historic moment for indigenous people, says climate leader Pasang Dolma Sherpa  

