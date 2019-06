'Historic moment' for indigenous people at climate talks, new climate leader says

With a profound understanding of their environmental surroundings, indigeous communities around the world are often cited as being pivotal to tackling climate change.

During the 2015 Paris Agreement, the parties agreed to launch a working group to strengthen the knowledge and practices of indigenous groups and to provide a platform for the exchange of experiences and adaptation techniques.

Pasang Dolma Sherpa, an indigenous leader from Nepal, has just been voted one of the two co-chairs to head the indigenous group at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). She spoke to DW at the The Bonn Climate Change conference , where negotiators are meeting ahead of the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP) to be held in Chile in December.

DW: Pasang Dolma Sherpa, would you say indigenous people now finally have a place at the table?

Pasang Dolma Sherpa: Yes, this is a historic moment. When the UNFCCC was established in 1992, indigenous peoples did not have the same forum to interact.

Now, the indigenous peoples' continued hard work, their struggle, their work on the ground has been acknowledged and is reflected at the global level. And finally we have the platform, the facility working group, at the same level as said parties to present the important role of indigenous peoples.

What is the state of rights for indigenous peoples right now?

In the Paris Agreement as well as at COP24 [in Katowice], it's explicitly stated that indigenous peoples' rights be enshrined by the UNFCCC, particularly rights for protecting, enhancing and continuing with traditional knowledge and cultural practices in their territories.

But these rights are hardly reflected at a national level. There are so many events in the name of conservation, in the name of protection of biodiversity, cultural practices. The role of indigenous peoples has hardly been acknowledged, when in fact indigenous peoples have been contributing to sustaining and managing and protecting the ecosystem's biodiversity. This voice needs to be heard.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet Deserts emerge There was a time when hippos and elephants lived in the Sahara. Today it's a barren landscape where few creatures can survive. A small lake fed by groundwater that fell to earth as rain thousands of years ago, serves to remind of times gone by. As the climate in the region changed, it led to the creation of a vast sandscape. Deserts are still forming today — often as a result of human activity.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet Humans disrupting nature "Desertification" describes the transistion of fertile land to desert. It is often connected to human behavior. When people deplete natural resources — like water sources — in areas with a dry climate, plant life disappears and the soil becomes infertile. This phenomenon can be seen in 70% of the world's arid regions, such as in India, as pictured.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet Global threat Every year, about 70,000 square kilometres (27,000 square miles) of desert are created. That’s equivalent to the size of Ireland. According to the German development agency, GIZ, 40% of Africa's population live in areas threatened by desertification. In Asia and South America it is 39% and 30% respectively. But places such as Germany, the US and Spain are also at risk.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet Overgrazing One reason for the proliferation of deserts is population growth. In China, for example, the soil is being used to feed more and more people. Farmers crowd their pastures with animals that eat every last plant. The soil is loosened and eventually eroded by wind and rain. This creates some 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) of desert in the country every year.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet A lake without water The Aral Sea on the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan illustrates a failed agricultural policy that led to desertification. In the past, the Aral Sea was the fourth largest lake in the world; today there is little left of it. Since Soviet times, the two neighboring countries have tapped the lake to irrigate cotton fields. Fishing boats are now stranded on land.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet When forests give way to tourists European countries can also suffer from cracked soil and dried up waterways. In Spain, desertification is accelerating — triggered by the demand to accomodate an influx of tourists from all over the world. Whole forests are often cleared for the construction of hotels. The soil is disrupted and removed, or buried under concrete. The Guadalajara region near Madrid is particularly under threat.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet Fleeing desertification Desertification greatly affects lives. Without reliable sources of water and fertile soil, people struggle to survive and often have to leave places they've lived for generations. The GIZ estimates that desertification affects 485 million people in Africa. The UN predicts that more than 60 million people will have been forced to leave the desert regions of Africa by 2020.

Human-made deserts are drying up our planet The fight against deserts Some countries have declared war on desertification. For decades, China has been trying to counter this trend by reforesting. Its "Great Green Wall" project, which began in 1978, has an ambitious goal — to replenish an area the size of Germany by 2050. On the World Day to Combat Desertification, the United Nations wants to draw attention to this increasingly urgent problem. Author: Patrick Grosse (cs)



Which indigenous group do you belong to? What are the most pressing issues for that group?

Nepal has acknowledged 59 indigenous groups. I'm Sherpa — Sherpas mostly stay in the mountain area. They are already experiencing melting mountains — you never know when your village or your livelihood will be gone.

This is the unpredictability of the consequences of climate change. Melting ice in the Himalayas has had a really severe impact and made them scared about the future.

What do they tell you to take to the climate talks?

Pasang Dolma Sherpa belongs to Nepal's Sherpa, which have been hit hard by climate change

We really emphasize that you need to reduce the emissions of the greenhouse gases. Developing countries like Nepal who have contributed nothing to the causes of climate change are the ones adversely impacted by it.

If someone has been hit by climate change, this is also the responsibility of other countries, especially industrial countries.

We want to bring this voice to the negotiators here; why it is very very important to decide on a maximum reduction of greenhouse gases and protect people on the ground.

Almost 40 percent of the world's remaining intact forests are managed by indigenous people, but many don't have secure land rights or even the support of governments. How can this be changed?

Land tenure is one of the very critical issues for indigenous peoples. We have been contributing to the management of resources such as forests. Taro is one of the indigenous groups living in the Terai belt of Nepal. They have been living there for generations — even before we had so-called Nepal.

But after the 1950s, their customary institutions were not recognized as official entities. The Taro communities never realized that the forest, their land, had already been taken away.

But now, what has happened in the name of conservation? The government's focus is more on wildlife than on the people who have been living there for generations.

Are you trying to get land rights for indigenous people?

I really do believe that if you want to have climate change resilience in the long term, land rights, land tenure security is the primary focus for the continuation and contribution of indigenous peoples.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.