'Historic' Libya cease-fire agreed, UN says

The two warring sides in Libya's long-running civil conflict have signed an agreement to put in place "a permanent cease-fire in all areas of Libya," the United Nations said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The UN called the deal "a historic achievement."

Libya has been in the grips of a conflict since 2014 pitting an UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, against rival authorities based in the east of the country. The conflict has drawn in a number of local militias in addition to regional and foreign powers.

'Important turning point'

The UN said the agreement was an "important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya."

"The road to a permanent cease-fire deal was often long and difficult," said UN envoy for Libya Stephanie Turco Williams, who mediated in talks between the two sides.

She voiced the hope that the deal would succeed "in ending the suffering of Libyans and allowing those displaced by the conflict to return to their homes."

