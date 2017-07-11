'Historic' Libya cease-fire agreed, UN says

The two warring sides in Libya's long-running civil conflict have signed an agreement to put in place "a permanent cease-fire in all areas of Libya," the United Nations said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The UN called the deal "a historic achievement."

Libya has been in the grips of a conflict since 2014 pitting an UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, against rival authorities based in the east of the country. The conflict has drawn in a number of local militias in addition to regional and foreign powers.

More to follow...

