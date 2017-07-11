 ′Historic′ Libya cease-fire agreed, UN says | News | DW | 23.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Historic' Libya cease-fire agreed, UN says

The UN says both sides in the Libyan civil conflict have reached a permanent cease-fire agreement. The world body called the deal a "historic achievement."

Soldier standing next to cannon (Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters)

The two warring sides in Libya's long-running civil conflict have signed an agreement to put in place "a permanent cease-fire in all areas of Libya," the United Nations said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The UN called the deal "a historic achievement."

Libya has been in the grips of a conflict since 2014 pitting an UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, against rival authorities based in the east of the country. The conflict has drawn in a number of local militias in addition to regional and foreign powers.

More to follow...

tj/msh (Reuters, AP)

Advertisement