 Hillsborough police commander found not guilty of manslaughter | News | DW | 28.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hillsborough police commander found not guilty of manslaughter

The match commander in charge during the 1989 Hillsborough football tragedy has reportedly been found not guilty of manslaughter. 96 people died as a result of the disaster.

Supporters are crushed against the barrier

A UK jury found the match commander at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium disaster not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter on Thursday.

David Duckenfield, 75, was in charge of police during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest when 96 people died following a crowd crush. He faced charges of manslaughter in relation to 95 of those deaths, as one victim died much later.

David Duckenfield

David Duckenfield, who was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, seen here arriving at Preston Crown Court

Christine Burke, the daughter of Henry Burke who was killed in the tragedy on April 15 1989, stood in the public gallery and addressed the judge after the verdict was heard.

"With all due respect, my lord, 96 people were found unlawfully killed to a criminal standard," she told the judge. "I would like to know who is responsible for my father's death because someone is."

Read more: Klopp and Liverpool players attend final Hillsborough memorial at Anfield

'Unimaginable suffering'

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the court's decision would come as a devastating blow for the victims' families.

"The disaster at Hillsborough 30 years ago has caused unimaginable suffering to the families of those who sadly lost their lives and to everybody affected by the tragic events of that day," said Sue Hemming, CPS Director of Legal Services.

"They were let down with the most catastrophic consequences imaginable. I know how important these proceedings have been to everyone, even though they came far too late."

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson described the outcome as a "huge disappointment" for the relatives.

"In recent years they have had to relive the events of that day by sitting through the longest inquest in British legal history, followed by two trials. The toll that it has taken on their health and well-being, in addition to losing their loved ones, is unimaginable and the whole city shares their pain."

30 year process

Thursday's verdict came in a retrial that began on October 7 after the first trial was unable to reach a decision in April of this year.

The former chief superintendent of South Yorkshire Police was charged in June 2017 after a fresh police investigation more than 28 years after the tragedy occurred.

The original 1991 inquest reached a verdict of accidental death, but was quashed 21 years later after a lengthy campaign by bereaved families.

The Hillsborough disaster, with 96 fatalities and 766 injuries, remains the worst disaster in British sporting history.

Watch video 01:55

Hillsborough victims remembered 30 years on

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hillsborough 30 years on: Victims' families continue fight for justice

Monday, April 15 marked the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. The tragedy and its aftermath still haunts English football, with a recent twist in legal proceedings adding to the saga. (14.04.2019)  

Hillsborough disaster police commander pleads not guilty

The commanding police officer on duty during the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster has pleaded not guilty to a charge of "manslaughter by gross negligence." Ninety-six Liverpool supporters died in a crush of fans. (10.09.2018)  

Six charged over Hillsborough stadium disaster

Six people, including former senior police officers, have been charged with criminal offences related to the Hillsborough disaster. The charges come after a prolonged campaign for justice by bereaved families. (28.06.2017)  

Klopp and Liverpool players attend final Hillsborough memorial at Anfield

Hours after Liverpool's sensational comeback against Borussia Dortmund, the club paid their respects to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. This will be the last memorial for the victims to be held at Anfield. (15.04.2016)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

You’ll Never Walk Alone: My Club Liverpool  

Hillsborough victims remembered 30 years on  

Related content

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool fans mit einem Justice for the 96 Banner

Hillsborough 30 years on: Victims' families continue fight for justice 28.11.2019

The aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster still haunts English football. That feeling has intensified with the news that former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been acquitted of the manslaughter of 95 fans.

Cross Harbour Tunnel Blockade Hongkong

Hong Kong universities: a new battleground between protesters and police 18.11.2019

As a political solution remains out of sight, violence between demonstrators and police in Hong Kong has escalated as many young people see themselves as carrying out a "final battle" for their civil liberties.

Großbritannien | 39 Leichen in LKW Container gefunden

UK police discover 39 dead bodies in truck 23.10.2019

The victims were found crammed into the truck's container, causing speculation of a people trafficking incident. Police have not confirmed the link, but have made an initial arrest.

Advertisement