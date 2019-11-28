Hillsborough police commander found not guilty of manslaughter

A UK jury found the match commander at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium disaster not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter on Thursday.

David Duckenfield, 75, was in charge of police during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest when 96 people died following a crowd crush. He faced charges of manslaughter in relation to 95 of those deaths, as one victim died much later.

David Duckenfield, who was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, seen here arriving at Preston Crown Court

Christine Burke, the daughter of Henry Burke who was killed in the tragedy on April 15 1989, stood in the public gallery and addressed the judge after the verdict was heard.

"With all due respect, my lord, 96 people were found unlawfully killed to a criminal standard," she told the judge. "I would like to know who is responsible for my father's death because someone is."

Thursday's verdict came in a retrial that began on October 7 after the first trial was unable to reach a decision in April of this year.

The former chief superintendent of South Yorkshire Police was charged in June 2017 after a fresh police investigation more than 28 years after the tragedy occurred.

The original 1991 inquest reached a verdict of accidental death, but was quashed 21 years later after a lengthy campaign by bereaved families.

The Hillsborough disaster, with 96 fatalities and 766 injuries, remains the worst disaster in British sporting history.

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

