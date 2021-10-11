Hillary Clinton to release first novel 'State of Terror'

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State and presidential hopeful in the last two US elections is releasing her latest book and first work of fiction, a thriller called "State of Terror," which she co-authored with Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny.

Announcing the release of the novel earlier this month, Clinton wrote on Twitter, "My first foray into fiction! It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can't wait for you to read it."

Out on October 12, 2021, "State of Terror" is a novel set in contemporary USA that features female protagonist Ellen Adams, a former media magnate who is inducted into new president, Douglas Williams', cabinet. As secretary of state, Adams must unravel a global terror conspiracy involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran with the help of a foreign service employee of Lebanese origin and a US-Pakistani journalist.

Book cover: 'State of Terror'

'A lasting legacy'

Hillary Clinton has already penned several non-fiction books, including "It Takes a Village" (1996), "Living History” (2003), "Hard Choices" (2014) and "What Happened" in 2017 following her electoral defeat against Donald Trump. "State of Terror" is her first work of fiction and has triggered a renewed discussion on why political leaders write novels.

Jacob Appel, New York-based author, book critic and expert in psychiatry who studies the psychological and physical health of American presidents, says that just like any other writer, political leaders write books because they want to leave a lasting legacy.

"Political fame and fortune are often transient, so I imagine there is appeal in creating a work that may endure beyond any administration or cabinet. Candidly, politicians are often more concerned about their public legacies than most people, so writing plays perfectly into their psychological needs," Appel adds.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until 2018, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



The tradition of politicians writing fiction goes back to Ignatius Donnelly, according to critic Colin Dickey, who writes in Politico. Donnelly was a Minnesota Congressman in the 1880s who wrote a novel called "Caesar's Column" in 1890. The dystopic novel, which became quite popular, focused on technological changes in the future.

In 2003, Jimmy Carter became the first US President to publish a novel titled "The Hornet's Nest: A Novel of the Revolutionary War." More recently, former president Bill Clinton authored "The President is Missing" (2018) with James Patterson and "The President's Daughter," which came out this year in June. Joining this year's big political names in fiction is democrat Stacey Abrams, whose novel "While Justice Sleeps" was released in May 2021.

In Germany, politicians and books almost go hand-in-hand, with one of the most notable being former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. A prolific writer, he authored books including "Balance of Power" (1971) and "The Powers of the Future. Winners and Losers in the World of Tomorrow" (2004). Former Chancellor Willy Brandt, who was also a journalist, published amongst others, "Arms and Hunger" in 1986, and "My Life in Politics" in 1992.

However, fiction is not a popular genre among the politically-oriented in Berlin. Current Green Party co-chair Robert Habeck is an exception having co-authored several novels, including "Hauke Haiens Tod" (Hauke Haien's Death, 2001) and "Zwei Wege in den Sommer" (Two paths to summer, 2006) with his wife, Andrea Paluch.

Epidemics in literature Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516) On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

Epidemics in literature Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353) Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

Epidemics in literature Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627) Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

Epidemics in literature Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722) Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

Epidemics in literature Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947) In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

Epidemics in literature Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978) A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

Epidemics in literature Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995) The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

Epidemics in literature Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010) The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955. Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)



Powerful leaders, bad novels

But while books by Bill Clinton and Stacey Abrams have topped charts, others like Jimmy Carter's "The Hornet's Nest" have failed to woo readers. "Unfortunately, politicians often assume that because they are gifted at public speaking or fund raising or running a country, they will also be good at telling a compelling story," Appel explains.

Some political leaders have been successful, though. UK MP Jeffrey Archer for example wrote dozens of hugely successful novels including "Kane and Abel" (1979) and "The Fourth Estate" (1996). Democrat John Grisham, who was elected into the Mississippi House of Representatives in the 1980s, has also enjoyed immense success as a novelist with books such as "A Time to Kill" (1989) and "The Pelican Brief" (1992). But these are more exceptions than the rule.

"My understanding is that Churchill urged potential readers to avoid his only novel. I certainly wouldn't recommend the novels of the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, as great literature," Appel says, referring to the former British PM and Nobel laureate Winston Churchill, who won the prize for literature for his biographical and historical works.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Churchill's last work in oil Winston Churchill turned to painting around 1914 but by 1962 he had all but stopped. Churchill's bodyguard Edmund Murray encouraged the aging statesman to take up his paintbrushes one last time. As a subject, Churchill chose his estates goldfish pond, where he spent Sundays with his grandkids. He gifted the work to Murray. "The Goldfish Pond at Chartwell" earned 357,000 GBP at a Sotheby's auction.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Politician, painter, writer British politician Winston Churchill (1874-1965) likely rarely suffered from boredom. When he wasn't painting in his free time, he was writing books about politics or history. In 1953, he received the Nobel Prize for Literature. Churchill is pictured here in 1956.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Churchill's art in Germany for the first time "Winston Churchill. Writings. Speeches. Pictures" was the succint title of the exhibition in the Günter Grass House in Lübeck in northern Germany. From late 2016 through early 2017, the museum displayed 11 of Churchill's paintings. The show reveals the lesser known sides of the former British prime minister and amateur painter.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Inspiration in his own garden Churchill kept a number of animals on his property in Chartwell, located south of London in the English county of Kent. Among them were black swans, which he particularly admired. They were his inspiration for this oil painting.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Vacations in southern France Churchill bought his paints from a Swiss paint maker named Willy Sax. The two men became friends and traveled together to southern France. But Churchill's painting of a bridge in Aix-en-Provence wasn't created in France. Instead, the statesman painted it in his studio, based on a photo taken by Sax.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill Ruins as a symbol for a destroyed Europe This painting of temple ruins was probably created in 1934. In 1956, Churchill gave it to German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer — Germany's first leader after World War II. It recalls the destruction in Europe and the spirit of the antiquity, says Jörg-Philipp Thomsa, the director of the Günter Grass House.

The unknown side of Winston Churchill The words of a Nobel Prize winner Along with 11 paintings, the Lübeck exhibition is also displaying numerous writings and speeches by the former British prime minister. Churchill was the author of over a dozen books. His speeches still evoke emotion and his thoughts about Europe couldn't be more relevant today. Author: Alexander Drechsel (kbm)



The former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, is also believed to have written four romantic fables, including "Zabibah and the King" and "The Fortified Castle," and a book of poetry in the late 1990s.

Why write fiction?

Do politicians write fiction because they can play with their fantasy and exert more control over the narrative, unlike in real life? Appel disagrees. "They may think it does, but I'm doubtful. What I do think is that readers and critics can often learn about the psychological makeup of politicians through their writings."

Book critic Colin Dickey's argument is similar. "How a politician structures that fictional universe reveals a lot about his or her worldview," he writes online, elaborating that ultimately, a lot of newer novels by political leaders reduce their stories into a binary of good against evil.

So, if narrative control is not the ultimate intent of a former politician-author, what is? "I do think politicians write to stay in the public's mind," Appel argues. "Not necessarily because they think this will get them elected in the future – I doubt Hillary Clinton thinks she'll get more votes someday if someone thinks she's a gifted novelist – but because they enjoy the limelight and believe that they have stories worth sharing," he adds.

Jacob Appel works at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Money talks

Republican and novelist Newt Gingrich adds a new dimension to why leaders like himself are motivated to write fiction. The former speaker of the US House of Representatives has written 'alternate history' novels such as "Pearl Harbour" (2007) and "Gettysburg: A Novel of the Civil War" (2003), and knows exactly what he wants from writing novels.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in May this year, Gingrich says he has three goals in mind while writing books: "One, educate the reader about something significant. Two, educate myself. And three, make a little bit of money."

And money as motivation goes beyond party loyalties. "Bill Clinton doesn't write a novel to get his name better known… He writes a novel because if you combine him and his co-author, they're going to sell a tremendous number of books," Gingrich says.