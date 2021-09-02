Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 9

Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria reacts after winning the Men's 400m - T13 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Members of the Team Germany react, Wheelchair Basketball - Women's Semifinal - Germany v Netherlands, Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Oney Tapia of Team Italy competes in the Men's Discus Throw - F11 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Yuma Yamazaki with Sarina Satomi, unseen, of Japan plays against Jung Kum Kang and Sun Lee of South Korea in the women's doubles WH badminton group play stage, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Abdeslam Hili of Team Morocco celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Anna Poddubskaia of Russia is seen during her women's - 49kg K44 taekwondo competition against Morocco's Soukaina es-Sabbar, Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba

Jack Shephard of Britain competes against his compatriot Krysten Coombs in the Men's Singles SH6 Badminton Group Play Stage, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Jessica-Jane Applegate from Great Britain, competes at Women's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 2, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Luis Carlos Cardoso da Silva of Brazil reacts after a heat of the canoe sprint - men's single (VL2 200m), Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato of Brazil lies on the ground during his bout against Antonino Bossolo of Italy, Taekwondo - Men K44 -61kg Semifinal, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Safia Djelal of Algeria competes during the Women's Shot Put – F57 Final and wins a gold medal, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Bas Takken (tattoo details) of Team Netherlands reacts after competing in the Men's 100m Backstroke - S10 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde and guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, Athletics - Women's 200m - T11 Round 1 - Heat 4, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo