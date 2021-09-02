Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 9

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Team Germany missed out on featuring in the final of the women's wheelchair basketball tournament on another day of top-class action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Recap the highlights from the Games.
Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria reacts after winning the Men's 400m - T13 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Members of the Team Germany react, Wheelchair Basketball - Women's Semifinal - Germany v Netherlands, Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Oney Tapia of Team Italy competes in the Men's Discus Throw - F11 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Yuma Yamazaki with Sarina Satomi, unseen, of Japan plays against Jung Kum Kang and Sun Lee of South Korea in the women's doubles WH badminton group play stage, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Abdeslam Hili of Team Morocco celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Anna Poddubskaia of Russia is seen during her women's - 49kg K44 taekwondo competition against Morocco's Soukaina es-Sabbar, Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Jack Shephard of Britain competes against his compatriot Krysten Coombs in the Men's Singles SH6 Badminton Group Play Stage, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Jessica-Jane Applegate from Great Britain, competes at Women's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 2, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo
Luis Carlos Cardoso da Silva of Brazil reacts after a heat of the canoe sprint - men's single (VL2 200m), Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato of Brazil lies on the ground during his bout against Antonino Bossolo of Italy, Taekwondo - Men K44 -61kg Semifinal, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba
Safia Djelal of Algeria competes during the Women's Shot Put – F57 Final and wins a gold medal, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Bas Takken (tattoo details) of Team Netherlands reacts after competing in the Men's 100m Backstroke - S10 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo
Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde and guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, Athletics - Women's 200m - T11 Round 1 - Heat 4, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo