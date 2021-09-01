 Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 8 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.09.2021

Sports

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 8

While tournament competitions entered the knockout phases, there were still plenty of gold medals to hand out in individual events at the Paralympics 2020. Re-live all the action from Tokyo.

Sam Grewe of the United States, Athletics - Men's High Jump - T63 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Jessica Long of the United States, Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Heat 1, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

 

Worawut Saengampa of Thailand in action against Maciel Santos of Brazil, Boccia - Individual - BC2 Bronze Medal Match, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

 

Ana Gabriely Brito Assuncao of Brazil celebrates winning the match with a team official, Goalball - Women's Quarterfinal - China v Brazil, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Greg Stewart of Canada celebrates winning gold and after setting a new Paralympic record, Athletics - Men's Shot Put - F46 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Stephane Houdet of France in action against Shingo Kunieda of Japan, Wheelchair Tennis - Men's Singles Quarterfinal, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo

 

Fatma Gul Guler of Turkey and Sevtap Altunoluk of Turkey salute after winning the match, Goalball - Women's Quarterfinal - Australia v Turkey, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Florian Jouanny of France celebrates after winning gold, Cycling Road - Men's H1-2 Road Race, Fuji International Speedway, Shizuoka

 

Lihi Ben David of Israel is consoled after her team lost the match, Goalball - Women's Quarterfinal - Israel v Japan, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Shingo Kunieda of Japan reacts after defeating Stephane Houdet of France, Wheelchair Tennis - Men's Singles Quarterfinal, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo

 

Nico Dreimueller of Germany during the match, Wheelchair Basketball - Men's Quarterfinal - Spain vs Germany, Ariake Arena, Tokyo

 

Jessica Gomes of Brazil in action, Goalball - Women's Quarterfinal - China v Brazil, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Karolina Pelendritou of Cyprus celebrates after winning gold and setting a World Record, Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Final, Aquatics Centre, Tokyo