 Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 6 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 6

Records fell, personal bests were set and gold medals were claimed on another action-packed day at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Recap all the highlights from Day 6 from the Games.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Eva Andrea Hajmasi of Hungary reacts after winning against Chui Yee Yu of Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Ryley Batt of Australia falls on court past Yukinobu Ike of Japan, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Bronze Medal - Australia v Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Cassio Reis of Brazil in action against Ryo Kawamura of Japan and Akihito Tanaka of Japan, Football 5-A-Side - Men's Preliminary Round Group A - Japan v Brazil, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Athletes with their guides, Athletics - Men's 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Heat 2, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Thao Zeng of Team China gets ready to compete in Men's 50m Backstroke - S5, Tokyo Aquatics Centre

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Jennifer Oakes of Canada in action , Sitting Volleyball - Women's Preliminaries Pool A - Italy v Canada,  Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Dylan Alcott of Australia returns the ball during his match with Heath Davidson of Australia against Mitsuteru Moroishi and Koji Sugeno of Japan, Wheelchair Tennis - Quad Doubles Semifinal, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Uran Sawada of Japan in action, Women's Long Jump - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Philip Jonsson of Sweden reacts after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record, Shooting - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final, Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Salum Ageze Kashafali of Norway celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics - Men's 100m - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Oliver Hoerauf of Germany reacts after the match , Goalball - Men's Preliminary - Group B - China v Germany, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez of Cuba in action , Men's Javelin - F46 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Gang Sun of China reacts after winning against against Piers Gilliver of Britain, Wheelchair Fencing - Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/30.08.2021

Gold medalist Bobirjon Omonov of Team Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Niko Kappel of Team Germany react after the men's Shot Put - F41, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo