Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 2

Arina Gerasimova of Russia, Goalball - Women's Preliminary - Group C - China v Russia, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

Patrycja Hareza of Poland in action against Jingjing Zhou of China, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Epee Individual - Category B Preliminary Pool 1 - Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Shae Graham of Australia in action against Sebastien Verdin of France and Corentin Le Guen of France, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - France v Australia - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Samira Guerioua of Algeria, Powerlifting - Women's -45 kg Final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

Lin Ma of Australia in action, Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Class 9 Group C - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Romario Marques of Brazil in action, Goalball Preliminary Group A, Brazil v USA, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo

Maisie Summers-Newton of Britain reacts after winning gold and setting a Paralympic Record, Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

Ewoud Vromant of Belgium in action, Cycling Track - Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit - Qualifying - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Lee Pearson, Great Britain, celebrates with his horse Breezer, Dressage Individual Test Grade II, Equestrian Park, Tokyo

Hayden Barton-Cootes of New Zealand and teammates perform the Haka before the match, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group B - Britain v New Zealand - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Gold medalist Latifat Tijani of Team Nigeria celebrates after the women’s -45kg powerlifting final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

A trainer for Team United States reacts post game against Team Canada, Wheelchair Rugby Pool Phase Group B, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo