 Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 2 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 2

Action at the Tokyo Aquatics Center captured headlines as world and paralympic records were broken, but there were plenty of other notable performances at the Paralympics Games. Recap the best of the action.

Arina Gerasimova of the Russian Paralympic Committee in action

  1. Arina Gerasimova of Russia, Goalball - Women's Preliminary - Group C - China v Russia, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Patrycja Hareza of Poland in action against Jingjing Zhou of China, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Epee Individual - Category B Preliminary Pool 1 - Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Shae Graham of Australia in action against Sebastien Verdin of France and Corentin Le Guen of France, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - France v Australia - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Samira Guerioua of Algeria, Powerlifting - Women's -45 kg Final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Lin Ma of Australia in action, Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Class 9 Group C - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Romario Marques of Brazil in action, Goalball Preliminary Group A, Brazil v USA, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Maisie Summers-Newton of Britain reacts after winning gold and setting a Paralympic Record, Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Ewoud Vromant of Belgium in action, Cycling Track - Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit - Qualifying - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Lee Pearson, Great Britain, celebrates with his horse Breezer, Dressage Individual Test Grade II, Equestrian Park, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Hayden Barton-Cootes of New Zealand and teammates perform the Haka before the match, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group B - Britain v New Zealand - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

Gold medalist Latifat Tijani of Team Nigeria celebrates after the women’s -45kg powerlifting final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

 

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-Hingucker/26.08.2021

A trainer for Team United States reacts post game against Team Canada, Wheelchair Rugby Pool Phase Group B, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo