Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 2

Action at the Tokyo Aquatics Center captured headlines as world and paralympic records were broken, but there were plenty of other notable performances at the Paralympics Games. Recap the best of the action.
Patrycja Hareza of Poland in action against Jingjing Zhou of China, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Epee Individual - Category B Preliminary Pool 1 - Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba
Shae Graham of Australia in action against Sebastien Verdin of France and Corentin Le Guen of France, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - France v Australia - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Samira Guerioua of Algeria, Powerlifting - Women's -45 kg Final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo
Lin Ma of Australia in action, Table Tennis - Men's Singles - Class 9 Group C - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo
Romario Marques of Brazil in action, Goalball Preliminary Group A, Brazil v USA, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo
Maisie Summers-Newton of Britain reacts after winning gold and setting a Paralympic Record, Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo
Ewoud Vromant of Belgium in action, Cycling Track - Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit - Qualifying - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Lee Pearson, Great Britain, celebrates with his horse Breezer, Dressage Individual Test Grade II, Equestrian Park, Tokyo
Hayden Barton-Cootes of New Zealand and teammates perform the Haka before the match, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group B - Britain v New Zealand - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Gold medalist Latifat Tijani of Team Nigeria celebrates after the women’s -45kg powerlifting final, Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo
A trainer for Team United States reacts post game against Team Canada, Wheelchair Rugby Pool Phase Group B, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo